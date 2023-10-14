Week 7 College Football Saturday Viewing Guide & Open Thread

There is one premier helmet game this morning that also has national title implications. Beyond that there are also several other ranked vs. ranked matchups as well as a potential early showdown in the Mountain West. Enjoy your Saturday on the couch without the stress of a Husky football game. Because there will be plenty of stress next Saturday...

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

9:00 AM: Syracuse (4-2) at #4 Florida State (5-0), ESPN

DraftKings Betting Line: Florida State -17.5

The good news for Husky fans is that if you go to College Gameday or are out tailgating early in the morning, you’re not going to miss anything. The teams ranked 1-4 in the AP Poll all play in this time slot (plus Alabama) and the closest betting spread is this game. One of these games may end up being close in the end but it’s tough to predict any of them that way from the start

12:30 PM: #8 Oregon (5-0) at #7 Washington (5-0), ABC

DraftKings Betting Line: Washington -3

Duh.

Also, this is undisputedly the game of the week after what we saw from Notre Dame and USC last week. The winner of this game has a good shot at vaulting up into the top-5 but will have a legitimate claim to number one. This is the biggest game at Husky Stadium in years if not decades. Hopefully you’ll all be there in purple yelling yourself hoarse. Here we go.

4:00 PM: Arizona (3-3) at #19 Washington State (4-1), Pac-12 Network

DraftKings Betting Line: Washington State -8

After one score losses to both UW and USC, Arizona has to be a team that very few Pac-12 schools want to see on their schedules now. Washington State dropped from the ranks of the undefeated last week after the offense was completely shut down for the first time at UCLA. Arizona has kept two elite offenses largely in check recently and we’ll see if they can do it against Cam Ward as well. The Cougs need this if they want to keep any chance at sneaking into the Pac-12 title game alive.

Alternate Game: 4:00 PM: Wyoming (5-1) at Air Force (5-0), CBS Sports Network

DraftKings Betting Line: Air Force -10.5

Wyoming beat Fresno State at home last week in a showdown of Mountain West powers and now they get a chance to also knock off Air Force from the undefeated teams. The winner of this game becomes the frontrunner in the MWC and also possibly is in the lead for a G5 NY6 bowl.

4:30 PM: #10 USC (6-0) at #21 Notre Dame (5-2), NBC

DraftKings Betting Line: Notre Dame -2.5

They can’t keep getting away with it!

This is by far the stiffest test that USC has faced this season and this is a clear styles make fights game. USC has a terrible defense and a great offense. Notre Dame has a great defense and an offense that has struggled against good teams. A loss for the Trojans doesn’t hurt them in the Pac-12 race since this is non-conference but given what’s left on their schedule it probably kills any hope at a CFP berth.

5:00 PM: #18 UCLA (4-1) at #15 Oregon State (4-1), FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: Oregon State -3.5

UCLA’s defense completely neutered the Cougars last week and now it will try to do the same to the Beavers, this time on the road. Oregon State put up 50+ points on California last week at home but face the most fearsome pass rush west of Salt Lake City. This should be a fascinating one and the winner keeps their hopes at a Pac-12 title berth alive.

