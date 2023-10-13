How To Watch: Washington and Oregon TV, streaming, radio, and more

Well... well well well.

Well well well well well well well.

Well well— okay I'll stop.

But what a place to find ourselves.

Here’s how to watch sled dogs versus water fowl, including betting lines because that’s how the world works now. Wayne Gretzky and Jamie Foxx are personally invested in you doing this, for some reason (?). I will not be partaking because I make what I’m legally obligated to refer to as “simply different but neither better nor worse” decisions.

All betting lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rankings from the AP Poll:

#7 Washington vs #8 Oregon

Date: Saturday, October 14th

Time: 12:30 PM

Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

TV: ABC

Streaming: https://www.espn.com/watch/collections/6c22d406-1a7c-4dfe-a691-52477ba22464/live-upcoming

Betting line: Washington -3, O/U 67. Expected score Washington 35 — 32 Oregon.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

*Note from Gabey: please don’t throw away your kids’ education on gambling and if that means not gambling then maybe that would be a really great call and actually an even better call than [rest of sentence redacted by the betting site overlords]. (Alternatively, if you do win at least $7 might I suggest spending it here for a good time this on 10/16 or 10/23 or 11/3?)