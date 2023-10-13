Friday Dots: Nearly Game Day

Football Dots (this is a big one, folks)
- Mike Vorel has a great piece about Husky WR Jalen McMillan who has had his grandmother staying with him for much of the fall.
- He also has his keys to tomorrow’s game plus a prediction on the final outcome.
- Christian Caple writes that the Oregon game has a way of defining UW’s season and that could very well happen again this year.
- He offers his picks for all the Pac-12 games including UW-Oregon.
- Bill Connelly’s Advanced Stats preview is focused on whether UW can slow down Oregon’s run game and whether Oregon can slow down UW’s passing game. Both seem like a stretch.
- ESPN has an NFL scout oriented preview of tomorrow’s game including evaluations of which players are viewed as prospects in this and next year’s draft. It includes the tidbit that Troy Fautanu is now considered perhaps the best prospect on the UW roster and a chance at becoming a top-20 pick this spring.
- SI’s Pat Forde writes that this may end up being the high point in the UW-Oregon rivalry given the move to the Big Ten.
- Andy Staples had both Kalen DeBoer and Dan Lanning on his podcast to preview the game.
- Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger writes with more details about the chaotic 72 hours leading up to UW and Oregon teaming up to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
Retro Dot
In case you want to relive how stressful last year’s game was...
