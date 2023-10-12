Picking the Pac, Week 7: The Other Games

All eyes are on Husky Stadium for the generational showdown with Oregon, but it’s not the only interesting game of the week in the Pac. In fact, there are two other ranked games, including a USC-Notre Dame showdown that could still have a large impact on the CFP race

Stanford @ Colorado, Colorado -11.5

The steam has come off the Buffs in a hurry. Still, with four wins already in the bank, they have a good shot at bowl eligibility, which felt like an impossible goal before the season. Stanford has shown flashes against weaker opponents but floundered against more talented foes. The Cardinal no longer have the depth on the lines to punish a team like Colorado, which will allow the Buffs to pull away late.

Colorado 38 - Stanford 24

USC @ Notre Dame, ND -3

Sam Hartman looked like a revelation for the Irish early in the year, but the offense has slowed as the schedule has become more difficult. The Trojans aren’t hard to figure out. Cam Williams will score on anyone and the defense will struggle. Notre Dame needs to make a big step forward offensively to keep up in this one and I don’t see it in the cards.

USC 45 - Notre Dame 38

UCLA @ Oregon State, OSU -3.5

The Bruin defense has been a revelation this season after years of uneven play. The Beavers have numerous threats on the ground and a study D of their own, which should keep the overall score down. UCLA’s offense has not traveled especially well, which should give the Beavs a slight edge.

OSU 28 - UCLA 24