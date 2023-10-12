Thursday Dots: Give a Dawg a Zone (Then Take It Away)

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel writes that Washington is ready to seize their opportunity in what is almost certainly the biggest edition of this particular rivalry game’s history.
- The AP News previews the weekend of college football with a spotlight on UW/Oregon and Penix’s Heisman chances.
- Jon Wilner makes his Pac-12 picks and shocker, he likes Oregon.
- Wilner also gives his analysis of new AD Troy Dannen’s pres conference and how he appears to fit at Washington.
- Christian Caple and Danny O’Neal have the latest edition of Say Who, Say Pod discussing Dannen as well as previewing the Oregon game.
- Brandon Huffman of 247 Sports goes in-depth to inform the uninformed about exactly how the Huskies were able to build the best receiver room in college football.
- Steve Wiltfong previews the extensive list of recruits that will be making the trip to Seattle to watch the Dawgs take on Oregon including several 2024 commits and a ton of still uncommitted targets in 2024 and 2025.
- That list includes DL Keona Wilhite who recently decommitted from Arizona and has several crystal ball picks to Washington. Are we on woof watch this weekend?
- Washington cancelled a future matchup with San Jose State for 2028 as the Dawgs will try to adjust to the new B1G rotations.
Welcome @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/y2E9Bl2tHM— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 11, 2023
Convinced my mother to take my younger brother and I. Got there at 4:30 in the morning. It was cold and wet, but meant everything to me.— Ray Jr (@RaymondLucasJr) October 12, 2023
I’ll be at Husky Stadium covering this great rivalry Saturday and I just know my inner child is smiling hardpic.twitter.com/zUChIixVrg
Here's what the 33 models tracked on the #CFBPicker dashboard have on the Washington-Oregon game.— Andrew Percival (@PDawg206) October 12, 2023
20 have Washington SU
12 have Oregon SU
9 have Washington -2.5
23 have Oregon +2.5 pic.twitter.com/Lkdjjy8wKY
Basketball Dots
- Washington Men’s Basketball was picked 9th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll yesterday (the women were also picked 9th the day before).
- Dawgman has a complete transcript of everything that was said by coach Mike Hopkins plus Kentucky transfers Keion Brooks Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler at Pac-12 Media Day. The biggest news for those that haven’t been able to read the tea leaves this summer: no more zone.
That’s all from Pac-12 Media Day! #TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/IK9RlAk6dy— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) October 12, 2023
- Washington appears to be in line to get a visit from the new #1 prospect in the class of 2025 (he recently reclassified) thanks to the promotion of Ben Lee to an official assistant coach this week.
- Really enjoy the Eye on College Basketball podcast if you’re trying to keep up with the national developments in MBB this year.
The @EyeOnCBBPodcast will be live on @YouTube momentarily.— Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) October 12, 2023
It'll be me and @MattNorlander with a preview of the Pac-12, where I have USC projected to win the league.
WATCH: https://t.co/CbtyvQ9QGu
*****
Loading comments...