Thursday Dots: Give a Dawg a Zone (Then Take It Away)

Oregon rivalry week continues while the final MBB Pac-12 media day took place

By Max Vrooman
NCAA Basketball: Pac-12 Media Day Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

Basketball Dots

  • Washington appears to be in line to get a visit from the new #1 prospect in the class of 2025 (he recently reclassified) thanks to the promotion of Ben Lee to an official assistant coach this week.
  • Really enjoy the Eye on College Basketball podcast if you’re trying to keep up with the national developments in MBB this year.

