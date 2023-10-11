All We Hear Is Purple: Recruiting Updates & Oregon Preview

Welcome to the Oregon week edition of All We Hear is Purple.
This week our own recruiting expert Aaron Sieverkropp joins Andrew and Coach B to cover a range of topics including:
RECRUITING
- How should we adjust our rating of the 2024 class considering next year’s move to the Big Ten?
- The Huskies current approach to NIL — what they’re doing, what they’re not doing, and what they’ll need to do in the very near future.
- Transfer portal vs high school recruits
- Two recent commits: Safety Joshua Lair (TX) and OT Davit Boyajyan (CA)
- More HS players that UW could get soon..
- Is next year’s starting QB on the current roster or not?
OREGON
- In this most bitter of rivalries has there ever been this much hype for a matchup?
- Does Oregon have a weakness?
- Keys to the game for the Husky secondary..
- Which player’s performance is more important than people expect? O lineman? Defensive back?
- Unofficial final score prediction for Saturday’s game..
- Recommendations (public library cards are free!!)
Give it a listen:
Go Dawgs!!
