All We Hear Is Purple: Recruiting Updates & Oregon Preview

Recruiting guru Aaron Sieverkropp joins Coach B and Andrew as Oregon game approaches

By Aaronsieverkropp, Coach_B_808, andrewberg7, and CollinOM
Washington v Oregon Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Welcome to the Oregon week edition of All We Hear is Purple.

This week our own recruiting expert Aaron Sieverkropp joins Andrew and Coach B to cover a range of topics including:

RECRUITING

  • How should we adjust our rating of the 2024 class considering next year’s move to the Big Ten?
  • The Huskies current approach to NIL — what they’re doing, what they’re not doing, and what they’ll need to do in the very near future.
  • Transfer portal vs high school recruits
  • Two recent commits: Safety Joshua Lair (TX) and OT Davit Boyajyan (CA)
  • More HS players that UW could get soon..
  • Is next year’s starting QB on the current roster or not?

OREGON

  • In this most bitter of rivalries has there ever been this much hype for a matchup?
  • Does Oregon have a weakness?
  • Keys to the game for the Husky secondary..
  • Which player’s performance is more important than people expect? O lineman? Defensive back?
  • Unofficial final score prediction for Saturday’s game..
  • Recommendations (public library cards are free!!)

Give it a listen:

Go Dawgs!!

