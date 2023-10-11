All We Hear Is Purple: Recruiting Updates & Oregon Preview

Welcome to the Oregon week edition of All We Hear is Purple.

This week our own recruiting expert Aaron Sieverkropp joins Andrew and Coach B to cover a range of topics including:

RECRUITING

How should we adjust our rating of the 2024 class considering next year’s move to the Big Ten?

The Huskies current approach to NIL — what they’re doing, what they’re not doing, and what they’ll need to do in the very near future.

Transfer portal vs high school recruits

Two recent commits: Safety Joshua Lair (TX) and OT Davit Boyajyan (CA)

More HS players that UW could get soon..

Is next year’s starting QB on the current roster or not?

OREGON

In this most bitter of rivalries has there ever been this much hype for a matchup?

Does Oregon have a weakness?

Keys to the game for the Husky secondary..

Which player’s performance is more important than people expect? O lineman? Defensive back?

Unofficial final score prediction for Saturday’s game..

Recommendations (public library cards are free!!)

Give it a listen:

Go Dawgs!!