Wednesday Dots: Purple Out

If you haven’t heard, there’s a big game this weekend, and the theme for it is ‘Purple Out’. In other news, UW introduced its new AD and representatives of the men’s basketball team are at Pac-12 Media Day today.

By UWdadVanc
California v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

“Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, hate leads to suffering.” —Yoda, The Phantom Menace

This may be ‘hate week’, but the Husky team needs to not be afraid and not get drawn into the hate so they can focus on inflicting the suffering on the Ducks.

Football Dots

  • ESPN has this article looking at how DeBoer and Grubb put together their high-powered offense, including a look at Michael Penix Jr’s. road to UW. It also mentions that the game this weekend has the highest combined scoring average between Pac-12 teams all-time.
  • Dan Raley looks at the history of the games between Oregon and Washington and notes the records each of UW’s coaches have had against Oregon. He wonders ‘Where does UW-Oregon Series Go From Here?’.
  • Tony Castricone pointed out yesterday (which is why it says 4 when it is 3 as of today) that the game this weekend is one of a very few matchups of this kind in Husky Stadium.
  • Tony also points out how a loud crowd can have an impact.
  • And this should help it be loud...
  • Is Michael Penix Jr. the new Heisman favorite?
  • And to help promote his Heisman campaign, here’s what Courtney Morgan is asking Husky fans to do at Husky Stadium this weekend. Hopefully they do something before or during the game to promote this.
  • Michael is signing 200 prints for Marys Place-which helps homeless women and families.

UW Athletics

  • Keion Brooks makes preseason first team all conference in Men’s Basketball.
  • The whole Men’s Basketball team is getting ready for the start of the season.
  • UW was picked to finish 9th in the Pac-12 in the preseason media poll. Follow along today at: https://pac-12.com/2023-pac-12-mens-basketball-media-day
  • UW’s Women’s Basketball team had their representatives in Las Vegas for media day yesterday. It was Dalayah Daniels and Lauren Schwartz for UW along with coach Tina Langley. They were picked 9th by the coaches and 10th by the media in the preseason polls.
  • Dalayah Daniels is a preseason all conference honorable mention.
  • The UW Women’s Volleyball team is back in action at home this weekend, and they have a BLACK OUT planned for the match on Friday against Colorado.
  • A reminder from UW that mental health matters.

