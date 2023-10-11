Wednesday Dots: Purple Out

“Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, hate leads to suffering.” —Yoda, The Phantom Menace
This may be ‘hate week’, but the Husky team needs to not be afraid and not get drawn into the hate so they can focus on inflicting the suffering on the Ducks.
Football Dots
- ESPN has this article looking at how DeBoer and Grubb put together their high-powered offense, including a look at Michael Penix Jr’s. road to UW. It also mentions that the game this weekend has the highest combined scoring average between Pac-12 teams all-time.
- Dan Raley looks at the history of the games between Oregon and Washington and notes the records each of UW’s coaches have had against Oregon. He wonders ‘Where does UW-Oregon Series Go From Here?’.
- Tony Castricone pointed out yesterday (which is why it says 4 when it is 3 as of today) that the game this weekend is one of a very few matchups of this kind in Husky Stadium.
4️⃣ days until the 5th ever Top 10 showdown in @GreatestSetting history.— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) October 10, 2023
Here are the other 4️⃣:
1962 vs Purdue
1982 vs UCLA
1997 vs Nebraska
2016 vs Stanford
LET’S. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.#USvsUS x #GoHuskies
- Tony also points out how a loud crowd can have an impact.
Hey #HuskyNation,— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) October 9, 2023
Bring your A-game this Saturday. You CAN make a difference.
Oregon's one game so far in a hostile environment (at Texas Tech) resulted in not one, not two, not three... but FOUR false starts and one delay of game.
That was in front of 56,000.
SHOW. THEM. LOUD.
- And this should help it be loud...
SOLD OUT - PAINT IT PURPLE ☔️☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/A4mwjizEo9— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 10, 2023
- Is Michael Penix Jr. the new Heisman favorite?
WE HAVE A NEW HEISMAN FAVORITE pic.twitter.com/7TgJnr5jLJ— PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) October 10, 2023
- And to help promote his Heisman campaign, here’s what Courtney Morgan is asking Husky fans to do at Husky Stadium this weekend. Hopefully they do something before or during the game to promote this.
It's a movement‼️ We need all of Husky Stadium shooting the #Penix4Heisman @UW_Football https://t.co/dwPm1idHrh— Courtney Morgan (@PlayerProMorgan) October 9, 2023
- Michael is signing 200 prints for Marys Place-which helps homeless women and families.
Final drawing: @themikepenix— Keegan Hall (@KeeganHall) October 10, 2023
Size: 22” x 30”
Medium: pencil on paper
I’ve also added the time-lapse video to this post so you can see the entire drawing come together from start to finish!!@themikepenix and I will be signing 200 limited-edition prints…
***100% of proceeds… pic.twitter.com/8TRRvhWtzp
UW Athletics
- New UW AD Troy Dannen had his introductory press conference. You can watch a replay of the press conference here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBDlcCtEeWk
“The North Star in this department are the student-athletes.”#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/AOFSjCRiuy— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) October 10, 2023
- Keion Brooks makes preseason first team all conference in Men’s Basketball.
17.7 ppg last season, T1st among @pac12 returners— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) October 10, 2023
https://t.co/aVrmk9Gqbd#TougherTogether x #Devoted pic.twitter.com/kVVgZPJ5Dv
- The whole Men’s Basketball team is getting ready for the start of the season.
One step closer to the start of the season! #TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/EhKEwXKbHf— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) October 9, 2023
- UW was picked to finish 9th in the Pac-12 in the preseason media poll. Follow along today at: https://pac-12.com/2023-pac-12-mens-basketball-media-day
- UW’s Women’s Basketball team had their representatives in Las Vegas for media day yesterday. It was Dalayah Daniels and Lauren Schwartz for UW along with coach Tina Langley. They were picked 9th by the coaches and 10th by the media in the preseason polls.
Dawgs signing off from Vegas! See you soon Seattle✈️#GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/bX3HKuTC7P— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) October 11, 2023
- Dalayah Daniels is a preseason all conference honorable mention.
We see you Lay Lay‼️— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) October 9, 2023
Dalayah Daniels has been voted to the Preseason All-Pac 12 team as an honorable mention! #GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/CGqv7hzDj2
- The UW Women’s Volleyball team is back in action at home this weekend, and they have a BLACK OUT planned for the match on Friday against Colorado.
Another week at home coming right up!!— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) October 10, 2023
⚫️ Friday against the Buffs will be a for all fans!
Sunday against the Utes is Camp Reunion Day! ️
️ https://t.co/CWoO36zDQt#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/x6idQZdnqB
- A reminder from UW that mental health matters.
Mental health matters. You matter.— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) October 10, 2023
Resources: https://t.co/l5ESoItQcj #GoHuskies x #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/Q5acM1Co8D
Loading comments...