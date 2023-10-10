 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Healthy Huskies

Injured Huskies returning to the field, more about new AD Troy Dannen, and UW - Oregon advanced stats.

By Jeff Gorman
Boise State v Washington Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • EDIT: that was not actually the introductory press conference with new AD Troy Dannen, but rather a brief interview once he was hired. The introductory press conferenece is TODAY at noon:

  • He’s no Terry Tate: Office Linebacker, but MPJ is getting it done both on the field and in the classroom office.

  • This is sure not to rile anybody up:

  • College coaches have been pushing the concept of the “middle 8” for a few years now and it’s gaining significant momentum. Both UW and Oregon rate well here:

  • Going with a classic for Saturday:

