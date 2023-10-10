Tuesday Dots: Healthy Huskies

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel recaps new UW AD Troy Dannen’s introductory press conference and some injury updates from UW coaches. Here’s the cliff notes version:
Ryan Grubb said UW wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze will be ready to go against Oregon.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 9, 2023
In his first interview as UW's AD, Troy Dannen says on KJR that he knows Jen Cohen well and called her within 24 hours of the Washington job opening. Adds he wants to win in everything he does. "Just win, baby. It's never been truer than it is right now."— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 9, 2023
- EDIT: that was not actually the introductory press conference with new AD Troy Dannen, but rather a brief interview once he was hired. The introductory press conferenece is TODAY at noon:
Watch today's press conference introducing @UWHuskies_AD at 12 p.m.— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) October 10, 2023
- And here’s the story from On Montlake on the Dannen hire.
- Nicole Auerbach from The Athletic reports how UW filed a motion to dismiss the OSU/WSU’s lawsuit against the Pac-12.
- He’s no Terry Tate: Office Linebacker, but MPJ is getting it done both on the field and in the
Employee of the month #Penix4Heisman | @themikepenix pic.twitter.com/HlTMDZJdlD— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 9, 2023
- This is sure not to rile anybody up:
ADVANCED STATS PREVIEWS: WEEK 7— parker fleming (@statsowar) October 10, 2023
SATURDAY AFTERNOON SLATE
OREGON @ WASHINGTON pic.twitter.com/kovr3V1pIQ
- College coaches have been pushing the concept of the “middle 8” for a few years now and it’s gaining significant momentum. Both UW and Oregon rate well here:
#CFB FBS Middle 8* Scoring Differential— SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) October 10, 2023
-- Points Per Game --
---------------------------------
1️⃣ @FSUFootball +9.0 pts/game
2️⃣ @SMUFB +8.4
3️⃣ @oregonfootball +7.6
4️⃣ @CanesFootball +7.0
5️⃣ @AuburnFootball +6.8
6️⃣ @AlabamaFTBL +6.7
7️⃣ @OhioStateFB +6.0
7️⃣ @UW_Football +6.0
9️⃣…
- Going with a classic for Saturday:
GAME WEEK ☔️#USvsUS pic.twitter.com/sfkdplqHmC— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 10, 2023
