Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At The Recruiting Board

Happy Sunday Husky fans. After a late night scare last night in the desert, I am sure we are all relieved to be 5-0 heading into our showdown with the ducks. Recruiting wise the Husky staff was able to reel in 2 commitments this last week from Joshua Lair (a 3 star safety), and Davit Boyajyan (a star tackle). Lair was a massive pickup for the Huskies who were able to reel in one of the better defensive backs in Texas. Boyajyan has a good frame and should be able to compete for playing time after a redshirt season.

With 14 commits in the 2024 class there is likely only room for 1-2 more HS players in the class (they are going to likely take a large transfer class). The staff is likely going to keep their eye out for another linebacker, another defensive tackle, and possibly a running back.

It sounds like 4 star defensive tackle Jericho Johnson from Armijo HS, CA will be heading up to Montlake for their game versus Oregon. After visiting Oregon unofficially last weekend, the recruitment for Johnson looks like it’s shaping up to a UO versus UW battle. 3 star defensive tackle Omar Khan is the only current defensive line commit, though Dominic Kirks could potentially grow into an interior defensive line player.

Another player that will be visiting for the Oregon game is 4 star running back Jason Brown from O’Dea HS, WA. Brown visited Autzen last weekend and is being heavily recruited by UO, but it sounds like he is keeping the door open for the Huskies, who don’t have a running back in the 2024 class. Brown, has had a stellar senior year so far, and it does sound like UW is still talking with him.

I would expect that there will be a ton of recruits in attendance (not only 2024 recruits but also 2025 recruits). Once we hear about some of the other recruits that make their way up to campus we will make sure and let you know. That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.