All betting lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

#3 TCU (13-1, 9-0) vs. #1 Georgia (14-0, 8-0)

Date: Monday, January 9th

Time: 4:30 PM PT (expected 4:45 actual kickoff)

TV: ESPN, ESPN2

Streaming: Espn.com/live

Betting Line: Georgia -13, O/U 63. Expected Score: Georgia- 38, TCU- 25.

It’s finally here. The last game of the 2022 college football season as Georgia will take on TCU for the national title. Certainly the one we all forecast at the beginning of the season given that TCU was coming off a losing season with a new head coach. Georgia of course as the reigning champs were #1 essentially the entire season but barely squeaked by Ohio State in the semifinals after the Buckeyes missed a last second field goal. Meanwhile TCU beat the other side of CFB’s greatest rivalry dispatching of the Wolverines due to a pair of pick-sixes and a fumble recovery at the 1-yard line.

TCU’s run to this game will certainly fan the flames of excitement for Husky fans who dream of getting to here next year with a veteran roster that’s more talented than the Horned Frogs’ group. But the hypnotoad appears to be on a once in a decade run of destiny given all their close shaves this season. We’ll see if they can keep it up one more time.