Monday Dots: Hard Times on the Hardwood

- There was a period during non-conference play when it looked like an improved defense could raise UW men’s basketball back to respectability. Six games into conference play, the Dawgs are 1-5, most recently dropping a one-sided game to ASU in Tempe. Even in the rough patch, Percy Allen notes that team morale remains high and they will push to turn the corner.
- The women’s team is on a similar skid. They dropped a rematch with WSU this weekend to fall to 1-3 in conference. Cougar star Charlisse Leger-Walker returned to help turn her team around.
- Antonio Morales from The Athletic looks ahead with a reason for optimism and concern for each Pac-12 football team in 2023. It’s no surprise that UW’s offensive returners make that a bright spot, nor is it surprising that the porous pass defense has a long way to go to catch up.
- The defensive line was not as much of a problem as the secondary, but there is still plenty of room for improvement. Chris Fetters of Dawgman has a review of that position group from the 2022 season.
- With the new quarter beginning on campus, early enrollees are getting to Seattle. Dan Raley from SI has a breakdown of some of the new recruits who are already arriving on Montlake.
Second half troubles strike again during @UW_MBB's loss against Arizona State | via @sydneym_nashhttps://t.co/kEoEkjOLAs— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) January 9, 2023
David Shaw announced his resignation after the Cardinal lost 35-26 to BYU. But where did it all go wrong?— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 28, 2022
Check out my (not so) little brother Josh’s highlights !!!! @ulofoshio_josh. Ngl he’s a beast! @Hudl https://t.co/HS58W1H6Ci #hudl— EDEFUAN (@Ulofoshio30) January 8, 2023
I’m Truly Blessed And Honored To Be The State Defensive Player of Year!! God Is Great!! @CalHiSports @boscofootball https://t.co/22yo8L9M3l— DEVEN BRYANT (@DevenBryant1) January 7, 2023
