Monday Dots: Hard Times on the Hardwood

Husky men and women struggling in conference play

By andrewberg7
NCAA Basketball: Washington at Arizona State

I may be old and I may be bent

But I had the money ‘til it all got spent

I had the money ‘til they made me pay

Then I had the sense to be on my Dots

  • There was a period during non-conference play when it looked like an improved defense could raise UW men’s basketball back to respectability. Six games into conference play, the Dawgs are 1-5, most recently dropping a one-sided game to ASU in Tempe. Even in the rough patch, Percy Allen notes that team morale remains high and they will push to turn the corner.

  • The women’s team is on a similar skid. They dropped a rematch with WSU this weekend to fall to 1-3 in conference. Cougar star Charlisse Leger-Walker returned to help turn her team around.

  • Antonio Morales from The Athletic looks ahead with a reason for optimism and concern for each Pac-12 football team in 2023. It’s no surprise that UW’s offensive returners make that a bright spot, nor is it surprising that the porous pass defense has a long way to go to catch up.

  • The defensive line was not as much of a problem as the secondary, but there is still plenty of room for improvement. Chris Fetters of Dawgman has a review of that position group from the 2022 season.

  • With the new quarter beginning on campus, early enrollees are getting to Seattle. Dan Raley from SI has a breakdown of some of the new recruits who are already arriving on Montlake.

