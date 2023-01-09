Monday Dots: Hard Times on the Hardwood

I may be old and I may be bent

There was a period during non-conference play when it looked like an improved defense could raise UW men’s basketball back to respectability. Six games into conference play, the Dawgs are 1-5, most recently dropping a one-sided game to ASU in Tempe. Even in the rough patch, Percy Allen notes that team morale remains high and they will push to turn the corner.

The women’s team is on a similar skid. They dropped a rematch with WSU this weekend to fall to 1-3 in conference. Cougar star Charlisse Leger-Walker returned to help turn her team around.

Antonio Morales from The Athletic looks ahead with a reason for optimism and concern for each Pac-12 football team in 2023. It’s no surprise that UW’s offensive returners make that a bright spot, nor is it surprising that the porous pass defense has a long way to go to catch up.

The defensive line was not as much of a problem as the secondary, but there is still plenty of room for improvement. Chris Fetters of Dawgman has a review of that position group from the 2022 season.

With the new quarter beginning on campus, early enrollees are getting to Seattle. Dan Raley from SI has a breakdown of some of the new recruits who are already arriving on Montlake.

