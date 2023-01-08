Recruiting Roundup: Several Husky Signees Participate In All Star Games

Happy Sunday Husky fans. There isn’t much in the way of recruiting news, but I did want to share a couple of things.

This last week several Husky commits participated in the Army All American Bowl and Under Armour All American game. Representing UW at the Army game was 4 star defensive lineman Anthony James from Wylie HS, TX (who is slated to enroll at UW in the coming days). Joining James was fellow 4 star cornerback Caleb Presley, who started at cornerback for the West squad. Presley is slated to enroll at UW in time for spring practice. 3 star offensive lineman Landen Hatchett was the lone Husky signee to play in the Under Armour game. It’s sounds like Hatchett had a bit of a nagging injury, but still managed to impress his coaches with his play. Hatchett is set to enroll at UW with James in a few days.

This last week it was announced that Defensive lineman Joe Moore who was set to transfer to UW from Arizona State is no longer making the move to Montlake. With the return of ZTF and Bralen Trice as well as some younger players waiting in the wings, Moore was more of a luxury addition for the Huskies for the 2023 season. It sounds like the Husky staff is likely done adding any additional high schoolers to the roster. However, they are still looking at the transfer market and seeing if they can bolster their roster for the 2023 season (we may see some more additions later this month).

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.