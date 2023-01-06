 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Men’s Hoops give fans a thrill, fall short

Dawgs doomed by poor shooting in 2nd half

By John Sayler
NCAA Basketball: Washington at Arizona Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Football

The sound effects really make it:

Transfer RB brings over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 12 TDs in 2+ seasons:

Someone will get a solid power back:

Worth a listen:

With the way the UW receivers played in 2022, this is well deserved:

We are also happy with his choice:

Men’s Hoops

Stealing, rebounding, and making shots until the very end, the Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) stayed within arms reach of one of its biggest upsets in years Thursday night:

Washington was down by 7 points with just under a minute left in the game after Kylan Boswell hit a dagger three from the right baseline, but the Huskies would not surrender:

Dawgs shoot 50% from the field in the 1st half, including 6-13 from deep. Second half, 34% and 3-14:

Retro Dot

