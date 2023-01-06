If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

The sound effects really make it:

Transfer RB brings over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 12 TDs in 2+ seasons:

Can’t wait for next Year it’s gone be a movie… pic.twitter.com/CcDifPI2Uc — Dillon Johnson (@Dill_7k) January 6, 2023

Someone will get a solid power back:

UW running back Jay'Veon Sunday has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining: https://t.co/2gR0AShiZC — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 5, 2023

Worth a listen:

New today: Ep. 34 of Say Who, Say Pod. Come for @dannyoneil and I looking back at the Alamo Bowl, stay for our Benoit Blanc impressions.



Apple: https://t.co/8CQOKhpzvS



Spotify: https://t.co/EAZOvLfa6T



RSS: https://t.co/1t6rBA2aMY — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) January 5, 2023

With the way the UW receivers played in 2022, this is well deserved:

Prior winners selected @CoachShephard of @UW_Football 2022 FootballScoop Receivers Coach of the Year https://t.co/XoPETIbsST — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) January 3, 2023

We are also happy with his choice:

Rivals100 CB Caleb Presley representing for Seattle out at the All-American Bowl this week. He was a late flip from Oregon to UW, and he said it was a difficult conversation to tell the Ducks he was staying home. He’s happy with his choice, and is looking forward to his future. pic.twitter.com/9MNE8L5LrE — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) January 5, 2023

Men’s Hoops

Stealing, rebounding, and making shots until the very end, the Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) stayed within arms reach of one of its biggest upsets in years Thursday night:

Despite a sparkling first half performance and improved 3-point shooting Thursday night, @UW_MBB narrowly loses to No. 5 Arizona | via @sydneym_nash https://t.co/do13HVXVEv — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) January 6, 2023

Washington was down by 7 points with just under a minute left in the game after Kylan Boswell hit a dagger three from the right baseline, but the Huskies would not surrender:

Washington had upset on their minds but couldn't get past No. 5 Arizona https://t.co/80TDpQ4b1n via @247sports — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) January 6, 2023

Dawgs shoot 50% from the field in the 1st half, including 6-13 from deep. Second half, 34% and 3-14:

FINAL STATS: @UW_MBB had a chance to tie Arizona, but a deep Keion Brooks three couldn't find the net and the No. 5 Wildcats escape at home with a 70-67 win over the Hoop Dawgs. Brooks and Cole Bajema led UW with 16 points apiece. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/KLN4x9pBqO — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) January 6, 2023

Retro Dot

.