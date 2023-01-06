Note: UW published a 2022 Bowl Game Guide prior to the Alamo Bowl which included the Washington Record Book . I have found errors (omissions) in it (one of which I’ve already reported to UW and they acknowledged and said they will fix), but I used that as a starting point. I added the stats from the Alamo Bowl, and in some cases cfbstats.com , to come up with these records, so they may not be 100% accurate, but should be close.

Most Husky fans know that with Michael Penix Jr. as QB, UW set a number of passing records in the 2022 season. But there are also some other Husky performances this season that will be in the UW record books, including some for not-so-good reasons. Here’s a look at some of them that I’ve found in looking through the UW record books.

Team Statistics

Wins

With the win in the Alamo Bowl, it was just the 3rd time that a UW team had 11 wins (the others were the 1984 and 2000 seasons). The most wins was 12 by the 1991 and 2016 teams. Their win percentage this season (84.6%) was the 11th highest in Husky history.

TD’s Scored

The 65 TD’s that UW scored this season is the 2nd-most in a single season for a Husky team (behind the 77 by the 2016 team).

FG’s

UW attempted 22 FG’s this season, tied for 10th-most in a season.

They made 19 FG’s, which is tied for 7th-most in a season (with the 2019 team).

Points Scored

UW scored 516 points; that is the 2nd-most for a Husky team in a season. (The most was 585 by the 2016 team which also played in one more game.)

The 42 TD's allowed by UW is tied for 8th most in a season by a Husky team. (The 1949 team also allowed 42.)

most in a season by a Husky team. (The 1949 team also allowed 42.) This season’s team allowed 336 points which is the 9th most allowed by a Husky team.

Penalties

Surprisingly, UW had 89 penalties this season which is tied for 7th most in a season (with 1971 and 1999 teams).

most in a season (with 1971 and 1999 teams). The 786 penalty yards is 8th most in Husky history in a season.

Fumbles

This season UW had just 9 fumbles and 2 fumbles lost; both are the fewest by a Husky team in a season. (UW also tied for fewest fumbles lost in the nation this season.)

This season UW recovered just 5 fumbles (fumbled by the opponent) which is 3rd fewest in a season by a Husky team.

Punting

This season’s team punted 25 times which is the second-fewest punts in a season. (The 1943 team only punted 22 times.)

Not surprisingly, this team had the third-fewest punting yards in a season with 968.

They are tied for the fewest punt returns (by UW) in a season with 11 and they are 7 th in fewest punt return yards with 121.

in fewest punt return yards with 121. UW had only 9 punts returned (by their opponent) this season which is tied (with the 2019 team) for fewest in a season. (Of course it helped that they didn’t punt many times.)

Opponents averaged 43.3 yards per punt against UW this season which is the 2nd most by an opponent. (In the 2021 season, opponents averaged 44.5 yards per punt, which was the most.)

Offensive Statistics

First Downs

This season’s team had 354 first downs, that is the most first downs in a season by a Husky team.

They also have the most first downs by passing in a single season with 222.

Passing

UW passed the ball 575 times this season; that is the 2nd most by a Husky team. (The 2002 team had 621 attempts.)

This team completed 373 of those attempts, which is the most in a season.

This season’s team has the most passing yards in a season with 4807.

The 32 passing TD’s this season is the 3rd most by a Husky team. (The 2016 team had 47 and the 2011 team had 36.)

This season’s team has the highest average passing yards per game with 369.8.

UW’s pass completion percentage for the season was 64.4%, which is the 6th best by a Husky team.

Total Offense

UW ran 975 offensive plays so far this season; that is the 4th most by a Husky team.

They had 6711 yards this season which is the most by a Husky team in a season.

This season’s team averaged 516.2 yards per game, which is the most by a Husky team in a season.

Defensive Statistics

Pass Defense

The 26 passing TD's allowed this season is 2nd most all-time (the most is 27 in 2007).

most all-time (the most is 27 in 2007). UW had 7 interceptions this season which is the 3rd fewest by a Husky team.

And they only had 2 yards from interceptions which is lowest ever by a Husky team in a season.

Opponents attempted 418 passes this season which is 10th most against a Husky team.

UW allowed 263 pass completions this season which is the 8th most.

This season’s team allowed 3269 yards passing, the 5th most by a Husky team.

The 251.5 passing yards per game this season is the 7th most.

Opponents completed 62.9% of their passes this season which is 7th most.

Yards (allowed by the defense)

This season’s team allowed 4845 yards of offense, the 7th most by a Husky team.

First Downs (allowed by the defense)

UW allowed 276 first downs this season which is 5th most all-time.

most all-time. 145 of those first downs came from passing which is 4 th most.

most. And 25 came from penalties which is 5th most in a season by a Husky team.

Sacks (by the defense)

UW’s defense had 37 sacks this season (which is not among the top-10 all-time) which resulted in a loss of 251 yards; that yardage lost is the 7th most yards lost from sacks (since they started keeping track of those statistics in 1983).

Individual Statistics

Wayne Taulapapa

Wayne averaged 6.3 yards per carry this season; that is the 3rd highest average for a season by a Husky.

Wayne’s 57 yard run against Colorado was the longest run by a Husky since Salvon Ahmed’s 89 yard run against USC in 2019.

Cameron Davis

Cameron had 13 rushing TD’s this season which is the 9th most in a season by a Husky.

Michael Penix Jr.

Michael has the most passing yards in a game by a Husky (516 vs Arizona) and the second most (485 vs WSU).

He has the most passing yards in a season with 4641.

In just one season, he is already 12th in career passing yards by a Husky. (He could be 4th in career passing yards with another season like this.)

He also has the highest average passing yards per game in a season with 357.

His average of 19.4 yards per completion against WSU is the 13th best by a Husky.

He had 54 pass attempts in the Alamo Bowl, which was the 7th most in a game by a Husky. He also had the 10th and 11th most passing attempts in a game (53 vs Arizona State and 52 vs Oregon State).

He has the 2nd most passing attempts in a season by a Husky with 554 (behind the 612 by Cody Pickett).

His 42.6 pass attempts per game is 2nd most by a Husky (again behind Cody Pickett who had 47.1).

His 36 pass completions against both California and Arizona are the most ever by a Husky in a game. He also had the 7th most with 33 against both Arizona State and UCLA.

He had 362 pass completions this season, which is the 2nd most by a Husky QB (behind Cody Pickett who had 365).

Michael is already 12th in career pass completions. (He could finish 4th in career pass completions with another season like this.)

Four times this season he had 4 passing TD’s in a game; only 6 times have there been more than that in a game by a Husky QB.

His 31 passing TD’s this season is 3rd most by a Husky QB (behind Keith Price with 33 and Jake Browning had 43).

He’s already 12th in career passing TD’s. (He could finish 3rd in career passing TD’s with another season like this.)

He had 13 200-yard passing games this season (all of the games) which ties Cody Pickett for the most 200-yard passing games in a season.

His 84-yard TD pass to Jalen McMillan against Portland State is the 7th longest passing TD in Husky history.

His 61-yard pass to Rome Odunze against Stanford is the 7th longest non-scoring pass in Husky history.

Michael Penix Jr. had 6 passes of 50+ yards this season which is the 2nd most in a season by a Husky QB. (The most is 8 by Jake Browning in 2016.) Those 6 passes of 50+ yards also puts him 9th in career 50+ yard passes.

He is responsible for 31 TD passes, 4 rushing TD’s, and he had two 2-point conversions this season. That gives him a total of 214 points that he is responsible for, which is the 3rd most in a season by a Husky. (Keith Price is 2nd with 214 in 2011 and Jake Browning is first with 282 in 2016.)

Jalen McMillan

Jalen finished 4th in receptions in a season with 79, and 6th in receptions per game with 6.1. (The record book might show him tied with Jerome Pathon in 1997 who also had 6.1.)

He is 7th in receiving yards in a season with 1098, and 8th in receiving yards per game with 84.5.

And he is tied for 7th in receiving TD’s in a season by a Husky receiver with 9.

Rome Odunze

Rome finished 6th in receptions in a season with 75, and 4th in receptions per game with 6.3.

He is 5th in receiving yards in a season with 1145.

Rome had 4 consecutive games of 100+ receiving yards, which is the longest streak by a Husky receiver.

He had 6 games of 100+ receiving yards this season which is 2nd most behind Reggie Williams.

His 6 100+ yard receiving games is 6th most by a Husky in a career.

Peyton Henry

Peyton has the second-most points in a season for a kicker with 115, which is also the 6th most by any Husky in a season. (The most is 123 by Cameron Van Winkle in 2016.)

He has the most points in a Husky career with 402 (any player, not just kickers).

He had 4 field goals in a game 3 times (twice against Stanford and once against California); that is tied for 3rd most in a game by a Husky kicker.

He was 19 of 22 in field goals this season for 86.4% which is the 5th highest field goal percentage by a Husky kicker in a season.

The 19 field goals made tied him for 8th in a season (with his 2019 season and Jeff Jaeger’s 1986 season).

He is second in career field goals made with 71 (behind Jeff Jaeger who had 85).

His 88 career field goal attempts is the 3rd most by a Husky kicker.

He has the 3rd most PAT’s attempted in a season with 59. (Cameron Van Winkle had 76 in 2016 and Travis Coons had 63 in 2013.)

Peyton has the most PAT attempts for a career with 192.

There are probably some that I missed, and as I mentioned above, some of these may be off slightly.