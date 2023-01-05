Dots: Portalin’

Good morning-ish. Here’s some dots!
- ASU defensive lineman (who terrorized UW this year) Joe Moore will no longer be transferring to UW — we don’t know why, but we do know the Dawgs are in a scholarship crunch and this could imply certain related players are sticking around.
ASU edge Joe Moore III is no longer coming to Washington, I'm told. Sounds like that decision was reached amicably.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) January 5, 2023
- Meanwhile, Dylan Morris, despite being a certain backup next season and likely after, is leaning towards sticking around — to learn more towards a coaching career.
Could a future coaching career keep Dylan Morris out of the transfer portal?— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 4, 2023
"Playing is a priority, because I’ve got two years left and I want to make use of that. But I’m really trying to set myself up for life after that. That’s a priority as well.” https://t.co/B1wbblX6et
- Speaking of, the Seattle Times has a handy dandy transfer portal tracker regarding outgoing and incoming Huskies.
All-Mountain West safety Evan Williams hits the portal. Have to wonder whether Washington will be a player here, given his prior experience with DeBoer + Morrell. https://t.co/HZc6VQXAiX— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 4, 2023
