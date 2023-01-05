 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dots: Portalin’

Including perhaps a couple fewer portalers than we thought.

By Gabey Lucas
/ new
Stanford v Washington Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Good morning-ish. Here’s some dots!

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...