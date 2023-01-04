Report: OL Victor Curne Enters Transfer Portal

On3’s Matt Zenitz was the first to report that Washington offensive lineman Victor Curne has entered the transfer portal.

BREAKING Washington OL Victor Curne is in the transfer portal, per @mzenitz.



A former honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection, Curne was a starter in 2020 and 2021.



More: https://t.co/MEQhethJnR pic.twitter.com/LEL9Iy9jOh — On3 (@On3sports) January 4, 2023

This is definitely a loss for Washington’s depth chart but a move that makes sense for Curne and the Huskies. In both the 2020 and 2021 seasons Curne was a starter at right tackle and earned an honorable mention all-Pac-12 nod in 2021. Despite the accolades he was beaten out last year by Roger Rosengarten for the starting right tackle job.

With both Rosengarten and LT Troy Fautanu returning in 2023 it meant that Curne would either have to move inside and compete for one of the vacant spots or require an injury to see the field in his final year of eligibility. Based on this move it doesn’t seem that Curne was given an indication by the coaching staff that he was likely to win a starting guard spot next year.

Given his resume it seems likely that Curne will be able to find another power conference job where there’s a hole on the line that can he can immediately step into as a starter. That’s an opportunity that wasn’t going to be available to him at Washington. Curne finishes his Husky career having played 1,090 offensive snaps with a well above average 72.0 PFF grade. The UWDP transfer rankings have Curne as the 29th best player currently available at the portal and he should be highly sought after.

Curne becomes the 7th scholarship player from Washington to enter the transfer portal this cycle joining: S Cam Williams, CB Zakhari Spears, DL Kuao Peihopa, LB Daniel Heimuli, WR Lonyatta Alexander, and TE Caden Jumper. Of that group Curne and Williams were the only ones with starting experience during their time at Washington but neither played much under the new coaching staff this season. The Huskies are currently projected to be significantly over the roster limits and we will likely see an additional 5-8 players enter the portal over the next few weeks.

We’ll be wishing the best of luck to Victor in his final year of eligibility wherever he ends up. He simply lost his starting spot through no fault of his own and deserves the chance to look elsewhere to get the opportunity to prove he can potentially play at the next level. Good luck Victor!