All We Hear is Purple: I cried 13 times!

Hello and welcome to our last AWHiP of the football season. It’s been the most wonderful time of the year, so to wrap it all up the team talked about:

What we learned and liked about the Texas game

General vibe check

Biggest surprises (positive)

Biggest surprises (un-positive)

Defining moments of the season

Peyton Henry’s “shhh” (plus a rare kicking-based rabbit hole)

ZTF’s Apple Cup flag plant

The offensive line blowing by everyone’s wildest expectations

Daydreaming about this team with the 2016 secondary and DL interior

What we’ll be most interested in during the offseason

Enjoy!