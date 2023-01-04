 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Bowls Empty

Bowl season is done, an incoming transfer, and an assistant coach award winner.

By Jeff Gorman
Football Dots

  • Jon Wilner has a review of the Pac-12 Bowls. He has Bralen Trice as the best defensive player, UW as the best team, and several Huskies on his ‘all-bowl’ team-including an unexpected UW CB (Jordan Perryman). He also looks briefly ahead to 2023 expecting UW among 3 Pac-12 teams that could crack the top 10 in the AP top-25 preseason poll (he is one of the voters).

  • Nigel Burton and Yogi Roth are excited for the Pac-12 in 2023.

