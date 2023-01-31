Tuesday Dots: Grubb-le Crossed?

Football Dots
- Dawgman broke the news that Husky OC Ryan Grubb was in Alabama on Monday to discuss the possibility of taking the same job under Nick Saban. Washington has given Grubb 2 raises already this offseason and it would seem likely they’re unwilling to give him a 3rd as Grubb under UW is already one of the highest paid assistants in the country.
- The Seattle Times has a column on what a loss Grubb would be for UW but it was written by Matt Calkins so it’s not worth linking.
***
EDIT 9:06 AM
- Remember how everyone was freaking out yesterday and this morning and someone made a witty headline to dots about Grubb potentially leaving? Well freak out no more!
After interviewing at Alabama yesterday for their OC job and receiving an offer, Ryan Grubb has decided to stay at Washington, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. No new money involved, I'm told.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) January 31, 2023
***
- Former Husky QB Sam Huard announced on his uncle’s radio show that he is transferring to Cal Poly whose OC is his former high school head coach. Moving down to FCS and playing in the same system he thrived in during high school should mean Huard is set up to start and have big numbers right away rather than spending another year as the 3rd string for the Huskies.
Excited for the next chapter #rollstangs pic.twitter.com/QdvNeB03HM— Sam Huard (@samhuard11) January 30, 2023
Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic five-star Elijah Rushing, the nation's No. 1 rated edge rusher in the 2024 class, discusses what stood out during his unofficial visit to #Washington this past weekend: https://t.co/77t6wQp8hg pic.twitter.com/teQtSybXYg— Blair Angulo (@bangulo) January 30, 2023
- Mike Vorel profiled Washington’s creative department who did a great job putting out top notch content throughout the football season this year.
- Also a reminder that tomorrow is the start of the late signing period for football. The only news expected for the Huskies is the official announcement of the signing of WR Taeshaun Lyons. It is also the announcement day for 2024 4-star QB Austin Mack who is widely expected to commit to the Dawgs.
Washington Athletics Dots
That escalated quickly ...— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) January 30, 2023
For the first time ever, the Husky Men's Track Team is ranked #⃣1⃣ in the NCAA.
History being made.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/mBXsTzg3OE
