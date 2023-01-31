 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: Grubb-le Crossed?

The Husky OC is in talks with Alabama about their open position

By Max Vrooman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 Valero Alamo Bowl Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Dawgman broke the news that Husky OC Ryan Grubb was in Alabama on Monday to discuss the possibility of taking the same job under Nick Saban. Washington has given Grubb 2 raises already this offseason and it would seem likely they’re unwilling to give him a 3rd as Grubb under UW is already one of the highest paid assistants in the country.
  • The Seattle Times has a column on what a loss Grubb would be for UW but it was written by Matt Calkins so it’s not worth linking.

***

EDIT 9:06 AM

  • Remember how everyone was freaking out yesterday and this morning and someone made a witty headline to dots about Grubb potentially leaving? Well freak out no more!

***

  • Former Husky QB Sam Huard announced on his uncle’s radio show that he is transferring to Cal Poly whose OC is his former high school head coach. Moving down to FCS and playing in the same system he thrived in during high school should mean Huard is set up to start and have big numbers right away rather than spending another year as the 3rd string for the Huskies.
  • Mike Vorel profiled Washington’s creative department who did a great job putting out top notch content throughout the football season this year.
  • Also a reminder that tomorrow is the start of the late signing period for football. The only news expected for the Huskies is the official announcement of the signing of WR Taeshaun Lyons. It is also the announcement day for 2024 4-star QB Austin Mack who is widely expected to commit to the Dawgs.

Washington Athletics Dots

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...