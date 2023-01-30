Monday Dots: Running on Dots

Gotta do what you can just to keep your Dots alive

The Husky men’s basketball team led #6 Arizona 44-42 early in the second half. From that point forward, the Wildcats outscored the Dawgs 53-28: not the kind of defensive performance you would want from a coach who prides himself on that end. With the Huskies continuing to flounder at 5-7 in conference and a readily apparent chasm between their performances and the conference’s elite, Larry Stone writes that time may be running short on the Mike Hopkins era.

The women’s team avoided an embarrassing result against Arizona State. The 55-53 road win dropped the Sun Devils to 0-10 in the Pac. The defense got the job done, giving up only six points in the final 6:20 of the game.

Christian Caple’s latest mailbag takes NIL questions head-on: specifically, Caple is clear that he will not speculate on NIL amounts or report on rumors that aren’t substantiated. It’s a decreasingly common stance in journalism, but it’s a good one.

UW hasn’t had the best luck recruiting high school tight ends in recent years. Greg Biggins notes that Decker DeGraaf, one of the top 2025 TEs in the west, had a great visit to UW over the weekend. DeGraaf was one of several recruits on campus over the weekend and Dawgman has notes on many of them.

You didn’t have to stay up until Australian prime time to see high end tennis this weekend. The Dawg women’s team dominated Portland State 6-1. The decisive victory keeps UW’s record at a perfect 4-0.

Had a great day at the university of Washington @CoachTTMP pic.twitter.com/ckQr3eo4A1 — Chris Effiong ️ (@chris_effiong26) January 29, 2023

Final #SpaceNeedleShootout Update…

-@gofordsports 5-Star over @HeirFootball Black in a HOTLY contested High School division champion.

FSP-5 Star is your 2023 Space Needle Shootout HS Division Champion

-#TheAssociation — 7on7 Association (@The7on7NW) January 30, 2023

Huge thanks to @montlakefutures, https://t.co/etPIlRwm2S, Aletheian Wealth Advisors for bringing @davon_banks5 @ATuputala @itscaaam_ @mjayale20 and @jpolk_22 out to train youth football players today. We really do have the best NIL for our Dawgs and for our community! pic.twitter.com/vIqnMDqrn8 — Montlake Players (@montlakeplayers) January 30, 2023

EDIT: BREAKING NEWS DOT

Former Husky QB Sam Huard officially announced he is transferring to FCS Cal Poly where the new offensive coordinator is his former HS coach Sheldon Cross. It would not be a surprise to see fellow UW transfer Lonyatta Alexander join his former QB and HS coach there as well.