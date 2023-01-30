 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Running on Dots

Husky Hoops stall out in big home test

Gotta do what you can just to keep your Dots alive

Trying not to confuse it with what you do to survive

  • The Husky men’s basketball team led #6 Arizona 44-42 early in the second half. From that point forward, the Wildcats outscored the Dawgs 53-28: not the kind of defensive performance you would want from a coach who prides himself on that end. With the Huskies continuing to flounder at 5-7 in conference and a readily apparent chasm between their performances and the conference’s elite, Larry Stone writes that time may be running short on the Mike Hopkins era.

  • UW hasn’t had the best luck recruiting high school tight ends in recent years. Greg Biggins notes that Decker DeGraaf, one of the top 2025 TEs in the west, had a great visit to UW over the weekend. DeGraaf was one of several recruits on campus over the weekend and Dawgman has notes on many of them.

EDIT: BREAKING NEWS DOT

  • Former Husky QB Sam Huard officially announced he is transferring to FCS Cal Poly where the new offensive coordinator is his former HS coach Sheldon Cross. It would not be a surprise to see fellow UW transfer Lonyatta Alexander join his former QB and HS coach there as well.

