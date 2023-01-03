From the time that Coach DeBoer has gotten to Seattle he has mentioned the need for running backs who are capable of catching the ball out of the backfield. Well the Huskies definitely added that skillset today with the commitment of Mississippi State running back transfer Dillon Johnson.

This past year Johnson served as the #2 running back for the Bulldogs under the late Coach Leach although it was closer to a 60/40 split in carries. In addition to finishing 2nd on the team in carries and rushing yards, Johnson also was 2nd on the team in total receptions as he did plenty of damage leaking out of the backfield. Overall, Johnson finished this past season with 499 rushing yards and 3 TDs on 5.6 yards per carry plus 47 catches for 274 yards receiving.

Listed at 6’0” and 215 pounds, Johnson is compact with a very similar body type to Cameron Davis which has made him effective around the goal line. Coming out of high school Johnson had a 0.883 rating in the 247 Sports composite where anything above a 0.89 signifies 4-star status. For his career he has 1,209 rushing yards and 853 receiving yards through 3 seasons.

Washington loses Virginia transfer running back Wayne Taulapapa to graduation and brought in 2 other transfers last year (Will Nixon from Nebraska and Aaron Dumas from New Mexico) at the position. The Huskies also added Arizona State RB transfer Daniyel Ngata this offseason and signed Tybo Rogers out of high school. With all of that movement it’s reasonable to expect that there may be further attrition coming from the running back spot over the next few weeks from the transfer portal.

If he chooses, Johnson should have 2 more years of eligibility (with the 2020 Covid year giving him a free year). Welcome to Montlake, Dillon!