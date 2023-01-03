Tuesday Dots: Portal Out

Football Dots
- Now former Husky linebacker Daniel Heimuli entered the transfer portal on Monday. He appeared in 8 games this season but played only 47 defensive snaps and was suspended indefinitely due to an unnamed code of conduct violation. Heimuli entered as a highly rated 4-star player but never was able to breakthrough on the depth chart to be higher than about the 4th inside linebacker. Washington brought in Ralen Goforth from USC through the transfer portal who the coaching staff hopes will be an upgrade.
- Walk-on linebacker Jahleel Heath also entered the portal yesterday.
- Husky CB signee Caleb Presley has arrived at the All-American Bowl which takes place this upcoming Saturday.
- The Pac-12 went 0-2 on the final day of Bowl season (besides the title game) as both Pac-12 championship game participants lost. Utah fell in the Rose Bowl to Penn State and in particular fell apart after QB Cam Rising was hurt when he chose not to slide and instead got crunched by 3 defenders. USC meanwhile had one of the funniest come-from-ahead losses we’ve seen in a long time. The Pac-10 finishes Bowl season 3-2 while the B1G/Pac goes 0-2 with both losses coming in the final 10 seconds.
USC had a 15 point lead with 4:30 left. Then they:— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 2, 2023
-- gave up a two play, 63 yard TD drive
-- fumbled the kickoff at the 1
-- took a safety
-- gave up a 66 yard TD drive
Regardless of the outcome of the Rose Bowl, Washington will finish the 2022 season with the best overall record in the Pac-12, at 11-2 (.846).— Husky Football News (@HuskyFBNews) January 2, 2023
UW will tie for most wins among Pac-12 programs, and every other team lost more than 2 games in 2022.
Again, third-string QB Jake Browning being promoted from the PS but inactive is part of getting him game checks to stay invested here in Cincinnati. Didn't change anything about who team would have up tonight.— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 3, 2023
Team likes his future. Wants him in the mix.
Basketball Dots
- 2024 local target 4-star PF Jacob Cofie talks about his official visit to Washington from a few months ago and the other schools involved in his recruitment.
- The one bright spot for Washington from Sunday night’s loss to UCLA:
.@Braxton_Meah put on a show last night against UCLA:— Josh Padmore (@JPadmore92) January 2, 2023
20 PTS
9-10 FG
7 RBS
3 BLK
Here he is with outstanding individual defense. Didn’t get off his feet on Bona, blocked his shot and got a great contest on Canka pic.twitter.com/354C41s72S
Washington MBB just lost their last 3 home games. The last time they lost 3 in a row at home?— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) January 2, 2023
Jan/Feb 2008. UW lost to #12 Stanford, #67 Cal, and #28 USC as part of a 4-10 finish. Team led by Jon Brockman, Q-Pon, and Justin Dentmon but finished below .500.
