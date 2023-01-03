 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Portal Out

LB Daniel Heimuli is in the transfer portal while it was a tough end to bowl season for the Pac

By Max Vrooman
Arkansas State v Washington Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Now former Husky linebacker Daniel Heimuli entered the transfer portal on Monday. He appeared in 8 games this season but played only 47 defensive snaps and was suspended indefinitely due to an unnamed code of conduct violation. Heimuli entered as a highly rated 4-star player but never was able to breakthrough on the depth chart to be higher than about the 4th inside linebacker. Washington brought in Ralen Goforth from USC through the transfer portal who the coaching staff hopes will be an upgrade.
  • Walk-on linebacker Jahleel Heath also entered the portal yesterday.
  • Husky CB signee Caleb Presley has arrived at the All-American Bowl which takes place this upcoming Saturday.
  • The Pac-12 went 0-2 on the final day of Bowl season (besides the title game) as both Pac-12 championship game participants lost. Utah fell in the Rose Bowl to Penn State and in particular fell apart after QB Cam Rising was hurt when he chose not to slide and instead got crunched by 3 defenders. USC meanwhile had one of the funniest come-from-ahead losses we’ve seen in a long time. The Pac-10 finishes Bowl season 3-2 while the B1G/Pac goes 0-2 with both losses coming in the final 10 seconds.

Basketball Dots

  • 2024 local target 4-star PF Jacob Cofie talks about his official visit to Washington from a few months ago and the other schools involved in his recruitment.
  • The one bright spot for Washington from Sunday night’s loss to UCLA:

