Recruiting Roundup: Husky Coaches Host Another Impressive List Of Unofficial Visitors

Happy Sunday Husky fans. After hosting an impressive underclassman event last weekend the Husky staff held another recruiting event for underclassman. There was an impressive group that made their way to campus and here is a look at some of the top guys who made their way up to campus:

5 2024 star defensive end Elijah Rushing from Salpointe Catholic HS, AZ made his way to campus. Rated as the 10th best prospect in the 2024 class, Rushing was the headliner this weekend and he holds offers from around the country. Getting him on an unofficial visit was big for the Husky staff who hopes they can get an official visit from him at some point (he’s nowhere near making a decision).

3 star 2024 offensive tackle Paki Finau from Oak Hills HS, CA also made his way up to visit campus. Rated as the 19th best interior offensive lineman by 247sports, Finau is one of the top targets for offensive line coach Scott Huff.

2025 4 star wide receiver Phillip Bell from Christian Brothers HS, CA made his way back up to campus (after making it last weekend as well). Rated by 247sports as the 26th best prospect in the 2025 class, it’s pretty clear how interested that Bell is in UW after making his way unofficially 2 times. There is a long way to go in his recruitment but the Huskies appear to be in the thick of it for him.

There were a lot more prospects on campus but a few more notable visitors were 3 star 2024 prospects Kory Hall from Cleveland HS, CA and Decker DeGraf from Glendora HS, CA. Hall is being recruited as a safety it sounds like and DeGraf is a tight end.

In other news one of the top targets in 2024 is set to commit this next week and the Huskies appear to be in prime position to land him. 4 star quarterback Austin Mack from Folsom HS, CA was up at UW last weekend. Rated as the 53rd best prospect by 247sports, landing Mack would solidify the Husky QB recruiting class in 2024 (Mack would join EJ Caminong in the class).

