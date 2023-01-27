If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Some very high completion percentages:

2023 #Pac12FB ‘bout to pop off with these returning QBs. pic.twitter.com/VrBMkYJPh4 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) January 26, 2023

Top portal grabs? It’s a corner for UW:

Some big names will make their #Pac12FB debuts in 2023.



Here are the top incoming transfers to know for each team. ⤵️https://t.co/Adf3H5ZuJi — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) January 26, 2023

In the plainest language possible, UW must add a quarterback this offseason, whether via the transfer portal … or a plunge into its past:

On Jaden Rashada, Austin Mack, EJ Caminong and Washington's hunt for its future QB: https://t.co/q8EVYGkMII — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 26, 2023

On the rise.

So proud of Landen! He just got his 4th⭐️! @LandenHatchett pic.twitter.com/sG3VUOLebH — Jana Hatchett (@JanaHatchett) January 26, 2023

Listen, rate it, make these two happy:

New today: Ep. 37 of Say Who, Say Pod. Lots of Jaden Rashada and NIL talk this week with @dannyoneil. Also, I attempt to shame you into rating the podcast.



Apple: https://t.co/LrbrZA1h4f



Spotify: https://t.co/HU7rPj4uCA



RSS: https://t.co/uLC8YUXhks — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) January 26, 2023

Men’s Hoops

UW gets the win, nudges to the middle of the Pac:

Both teams shot below 35% in regulation. In the extra period, UW to snapped out of its offensive funk, and the Huskies (13-9, 5-6 Pac-12) tacked on 15 points to secure a 3-point win:

The box score wasn't pretty on either side, but @UW_MBB put a "W" in the only column that mattered Thursday night | via @EthanArles https://t.co/ftBWz3tRMt — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) January 27, 2023

Keion Brooks led the Huskies with 22, while Noah Williams scored 7 of his 18 points in the overtime session. Cole Bajema added 11 points for UW, while Keyon Menifield scored 10.

GAME WRAP: Huskies Don't Make It Easy For Themselves As They Outlast Arizona State In Overtime. @UW_MBB @dawgman247 https://t.co/TKfxlkoIAS via @247sports — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) January 27, 2023

Despite his 5 TOs, the Huskies were +18 when Keyon Menifield was on the court. He had 6 rebounds, 5 assist and 3 steals:

FINAL STATS: @UW_MBB needed overtime to beat Arizona State, but they were finally able to outlast the Sun Devils 69-66 for their second home OT win of the season and third overall. Keion Brooks led the Huskies with 22 and Noah Williams added 18. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/yINXVQ3Ami — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) January 27, 2023

Retro Dot

