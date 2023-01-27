 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Dots: Huskies win topsy-turvy battle with ASU

Noah Williams scores seven of his 18 points in overtime

By John Sayler
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Arizona State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

Football

.

Some very high completion percentages:

.

Top portal grabs? It’s a corner for UW:

.

In the plainest language possible, UW must add a quarterback this offseason, whether via the transfer portal … or a plunge into its past:

.

On the rise.

.

Listen, rate it, make these two happy:

.

Men’s Hoops

UW gets the win, nudges to the middle of the Pac:

.

Both teams shot below 35% in regulation. In the extra period, UW to snapped out of its offensive funk, and the Huskies (13-9, 5-6 Pac-12) tacked on 15 points to secure a 3-point win:

.

Keion Brooks led the Huskies with 22, while Noah Williams scored 7 of his 18 points in the overtime session. Cole Bajema added 11 points for UW, while Keyon Menifield scored 10.

.

Despite his 5 TOs, the Huskies were +18 when Keyon Menifield was on the court. He had 6 rebounds, 5 assist and 3 steals:

.

Retro Dot

.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...