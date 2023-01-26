Thursday Dots: The good, the sad, and the fugly

Oh hi Mark. Here’s some dots!
- Baylee Klingler was selected to the USA Softball Player of the Year preseason watchlist for the, like, billionth time in a row.
- Percy Allen evaluates the good, the bad, and the ugly from the UW men’s season so far.
"They added about 18 points per game on average to their final score from last year to this year."@LateKickJosh explains why he's giving Washington Head Coach Kalen Deboer an A+ on the job approval rating— 247Sports (@247Sports) January 26, 2023
RIP to longtime Sioux Falls coach Bob Young, coach and mentor of UW’s Kalen DeBoer and Chuck Morrell. Was fortunate to meet Young in Sioux Falls last winter. A South Dakota sports institution. https://t.co/DIrhkhaGHC— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 26, 2023
Still trying to piece together who's returning for sure (it gets harder every year), but SP+ top 30 teams looking particularly good in the returning production department thus far:— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) January 26, 2023
Michigan
Florida State
Washington
Tulane
Utah
USC
(Yes, incoming transfers count.)
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” ( 2 Timothy 4:7-8 )— Jaxson Kirkland (@jaxson_kirkland) January 25, 2023
Thank you to my family, teammates, coaches, and Husky Nation for making these past six years the best of my life. Onto the next chapter! Go Dawgs!! pic.twitter.com/7LUN8D5Vrp
Leaders in QB pressures from the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/XBebejqDlx— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 24, 2023
Blessed to receive an offer from Washington #UW #huskies @upland_fb @R_Scott6ix @coachgagegray @fbcoachpedroza @JaySquared909 @Coach_Perri @rbourneII @RhareBreed7on7 @D_DUBB9 @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @RWrightRivals @adamgorney #PTR #BREEDUP pic.twitter.com/1V8zw4C9DO— Trestin Castro (@TrestinCastro) January 26, 2023
Get ready:
TFW you realize softball season is only 2️⃣ weeks away!#MightyAreTheWomen x @ryleeholtorf pic.twitter.com/0eQpGph05N— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) January 26, 2023
