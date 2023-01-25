Dots: Just a buncha quarterback stuff

Good morn, my children, and happy humpday. To the dots? To the dots!
- For subscribers to 247, Wiltfong and Co dropped some crystal balls to UW for Austin Mack, the quarterback out of Jake Browning’s alma mater.
Mack was on campus at UW this past weekend.
- And, in another quarterback recruitment, Christian Caple talks about what he’s hearing re: the Jaden Rashada saga. The Ra-saga, if you will.
- Jon Wilner writes about the clarity we’re slowly getting over the Pac-12’s financial bullcrap under Larry Scott that recently led to two execs getting fired.
6 of our 9 Pac-12 squads land in Softball America's Preseason Top 25
4. @UCLASoftball
14. @ArizonaSoftball
17. @UWSoftball
20. @StanfordSball
24. @BeaverSoftball
25. @ASUSoftball#BackThePac https://t.co/h3tT9ovGJJ
Just added a new Conversion Down Ranking (success on 3rd and 4th down). Kalen DeBoer's UW Football had the highest offensive success rate on conversion downs at 57%. Only seven college football teams were over 50% successful on conversion downs in 2022.
MEET THE NEWCOMERS — Washington Softball
Get to know freshman pitcher, Ruby Meylan!
Panthers signed Jacob Eason to reserve-future deal
