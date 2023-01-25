Q & A With A 2025 4-Star Cornerback Who Recently Visited UW

Happy Wednesday Husky fans. As I had mentioned in my recruiting roundup this last weekend the Husky staff hosted a ton of recruits this last weekend on unofficial visits. I was able to chat with one of those recruits about his interest in UW, his visit, and recruitment.

4-star 2025 cornerback Jett White from Los Alamitos HS, CA was on campus this last weekend. Listed at 6’1” and around 165 pounds, White is rated by 247sports as the 90th best prospect in the 2025 class. White already has a bunch of offers from around the country, and he will be one of the top corners in the 2025 class. He de-committed from USC earlier this month and is strongly considering UW after his recent visit.

How did your trip go to UW and what was the highlight?

The trip was excellent you couldn’t have asked for a better unofficial visit. I mean the itinerary was really planned to a T. The highlight for me was being able to interact with the entire staff from top to bottom.

It looks like you are related to Courtney Morgan (director of player personnel), is that your primary connection to UW or was it another connection to UW?

Yup Courtney is my uncle, and that’s my family he is my connection to UW along with coach Juice (cornerbacks coach).

What do you think about the UW program and the campus and facilities?

The stadium and the facilities are second to none especially with Montlake in the backdrop. It’s a beautiful thing to see.

I know you are a probably a ways away from making a commitment (after backing away from USC), but what are you looking for in a school you commit to?

When it comes to my commitment next time around I am just going to take my time with it, and visit several schools. I will continue to chop the list down as I go and leave it in Gods hands. In the end I will take a leap of faith and hopefully make the best decision for me with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ guiding me, I know I will make the right decision.

What other schools are you looking at besides UW?

There are a few schools that I’m looking at Maryland, Penn state, Oregon, Washington, UGA, Utah, Texas A&M, Colorado, USC , UCLA, That’s just a few.

How would you describe yourself as a player?

I would describe myself as a next level prospect. I believe in myself in my ability, and in my technique. I’ve trained my butt off to get to where I’m at and I have worked countless hours to be successful. I have had some of the best trainers in the world to work with, from sports performance to on the field DB training. With my size, length, reach, technique, knowledge, speed, and quick twitch I believe I’m the best corner in the 2025 class.

Is the Husky staff recruiting you as strictly a cornerback?

Yes

***

Although he isn’t close to making a decision, I would expect UW to be at the top of his list as he makes his way through his recruitment and White will be a player for Husky fans to follow.

