Tuesday Dots: The Born Legacy

Football Dots
- Washington took a hit to their early class of 2024 when 3-star AZ edge rusher Jaxson Jones decided to decommit. He has seen his recruitment blow up after a stellar junior season announcing offers post-UW commitment to Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon, and USC among others. He is taking a visit to Eugene this weekend.
After Careful RECONSIDERATION my family and I have decided to DECOMMIT from the University Of Washington. My recruitment is now 100% open. pic.twitter.com/vWahBrbfUK— Jaxson Jones (@JaxsonJones80) January 24, 2023
- However the Huskies may have picked up a new Jaxson despite the loss of Jones. Jaxson Kirkland was an OL UW legacy out of Jesuit high in Portland. Now the Huskies have gotten a PWO commitment from an OL UW legacy out of Jesuit high in Portland with Roice Cleeland. He’s the son of 2nd round pick TE Cam Cleeland who is part of the radio broadcast team along with Tony Castricone.
Time to be A … DAWG!!!☔️ #COMMITTED @KalenDeBoer @scotthuffUW @NickSheridanUW @UW_Football @BrandonHuffman @jhspdxfootball @TheNewAthlete #bowdown#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/xrNTsQoTex— RoiceCleeland (@CleelandRoice) January 24, 2023
- Who cares if he can play, what a name!
#AGTG I Am Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Washington @SummitFB @CoachLaborte @CoachJuice6 @BHoward_11 pic.twitter.com/OxmczLHKFf— Legend Journey (@LegendJourney_) January 23, 2023
- 5-star DL out of Florida (but originally Oklahoma) was at UW this past weekend and appears to be hoping to get back up to Seattle sometime soon.
Working on dates for Fsu, UW, Lsu, and Osu. https://t.co/qboP9iPzxt— David “Stoney” Stone Jr. (@iamdavidstonejr) January 23, 2023
- Husky commit Landen Hatchett was named a 1st team all-Polynesian Bowl performer on the same day that ESPN bumped him up to 4-star in their new rankings.
- Washington missed on tight ends in the class of 2023 but one of their top targets for 2024, Jason Reedell, talked to Dawgman about his visit to campus this past weekend.
- An addition to the staff for UW as Abilene Christian grad assistant announced a homecoming to Seattle where he grew up (his dad played FB at UW)
I am incredibly grateful for my time with ACU Football and for each of the players, coaches, and people I have had the privilege of working alongside— Cole Thomas (@Coach_CThomas) January 24, 2023
Excited for the next chapter and ready to get to work at Washington ☔️ pic.twitter.com/dPh824odl0
Softball Dots
More preseason honors rolling in‼️@SoftbalAmerica has ranked 4️⃣ Huskies to its Preseason Top 100!— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) January 23, 2023
No. 2: @bayleekling
No. 67: @ReynoldsSami
No. 75: @lindsay_lopez18
No. 79: @madisonhuskey#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/iLkTajULJk
Basketball Dots
HS Boys UW Recruit 2023 Christian King 6’7 36pts 4-3pt shots including this 3 ball as he was falling out of bounds. Garfield’s Great defense could not stop @christiianking Unbelievable performance. @CHILLCONROY pic.twitter.com/Ccead8QAgi— 206HS/NWACScouting (@BillElleby) January 24, 2023
