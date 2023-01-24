 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: The Born Legacy

Washington lost a 2024 commit but gained a familiar PWO for 2023

By Max Vrooman
Football Dots

  • Washington took a hit to their early class of 2024 when 3-star AZ edge rusher Jaxson Jones decided to decommit. He has seen his recruitment blow up after a stellar junior season announcing offers post-UW commitment to Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon, and USC among others. He is taking a visit to Eugene this weekend.
  • However the Huskies may have picked up a new Jaxson despite the loss of Jones. Jaxson Kirkland was an OL UW legacy out of Jesuit high in Portland. Now the Huskies have gotten a PWO commitment from an OL UW legacy out of Jesuit high in Portland with Roice Cleeland. He’s the son of 2nd round pick TE Cam Cleeland who is part of the radio broadcast team along with Tony Castricone.
Softball Dots

Basketball Dots

