Monday Dots: Don’t Call It a Comeback

I don’t give a damn for the same old played-out scenes

Baby, I don’t give a damn for just the in-betweens

Honey, I want the heart, I want the soul, I want Dots right now

The Husky women showed they have what it takes to hang with the conference’s elite over their last two games. Unfortunately, they didn’t have what it takes to seal the deal. Lauren Schwartz miraculously tied the game at 54 against 15-4 USC on Sunday, but the Dawgs couldn’t score in overtime as the Trojans pulled away. It was a familiar scene after the Dawgs dropped their previous game to #9 UCLA after leading 27-18 at halftime.

If you want to look very hard for a silver lining, you could say that the men’s team didn’t create any false hopes on Saturday. The Dawgs never led their road game against Utah, ultimately losing 86-61 against the Utes, who are all the way up to 2nd in the conference.

Christian Caple has the story about Rome Odunze’s return to Washington for another year with the Huskies. Odunze told Caple that JaMarcus Shepherd tends to play pranks on his players so Odunze took this opportunity to turn the tables on his position coach.

It was a busy recruiting weekend in Seattle. One of the most high-profile and promising recruits is Austin Mack, a four-star QB from Folsom, CA, who looks like a legitimate prospect to help UW rebuild the QB position. Mack is physical and has a good arm, exactly the kind of prospect the Dawgs would like to polish into a gem to succeed Michael Penix.

The Dawgs extended a PWO offer to Nahmeir Robinson, who could become a third-generation Husky. Robinson played DB for Skyline last year and has an FBS offer from Colorado State. He lacks ideal size, but his dad showed us that his family’s genes don’t need height to excel.

In a 2022 year full of memorable moments for @UW_Football, The Daily relived the five moments which defined the season | via @EthanArles https://t.co/tDkPkRxg3r — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) January 23, 2023

Junior Han-Chih Lin set the stage, and @UW_MTennis defeated Louisiana in its second match of the season, 5-2 | via @tkadian21https://t.co/OgcaJ1lfme — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) January 22, 2023