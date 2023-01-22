Recruiting Roundup: Husky Coaches Have A Massive Wave Of Unofficial Visitors On Campus

Happy Sunday Husky fans. After a successful end to the 2023 class (which is basically done on the high school addition front), Husky coaches have pivoted the majority of their recruiting efforts to the 2024 & 2025 classes. This weekend they were able to bring in a bunch of their top targets that should help them down the road. Here is a look at some of the top names on campus (note: this isn’t an in-depth evaluation of where the Huskies stand with each but hosting them on an unofficial would seem to indicate a high level of interest in UW).

2024 5 star defensive lineman David Stone Jr from IMG HS, FL was on campus and offered by the Husky staff

2024 4 star offensive lineman Brandon Baker from Mater Dei HS, CA

2024 4 star Athlete Aaron Butler from Calabasas HS, CA (who recently de-committed from USC)

2024 4 star quarterback Austin Mack from Folsom HS, Ca (the Huskies are in the market for another QB in the 2024 class and 2023 class)

2024 4 star wide receiver Dillon Gresham from San Jacinto HS, CA (who has 2 teammates that are Huskies Vincent Holmes and Davon Banks)

2024 4 star athlete Jason Mitchell from Junipero Serra HS, CA

2024 4 star wideout Jeremiah McClellan from Christian Brothers HS, MO

2023 3 star running back Kobe Boykin from Orange HS, CA (who is currently committed to Utah)

In the 2025 class there was also some big time prospects in town:

5 star safety DJ Pickett from Zephyrillis HS, FL

5 star linebacker Noah Mikhail from Bonita HS, CA

4 star cornerback Jett White from Orange HS, CA

at @UW_Football this weekend my 1st time on campus , pulling up on my unk @PlayerProMorgan for that red carpet treatment & talking X's and O's with my guy @CoachJuice6 i cant wait to get up there #GoHuskies #MontlakeMotion #PurpleReign☂️☔️ @CaliPowerATHs @prowaytraining pic.twitter.com/NinULBoQ9S — Jett White (@G6Arron) January 19, 2023

4 star wide receiver Phillip Bell from Christian Brothers HS, CA

There were a lot more recruits on campus but these are the recruits I would pay attention to the most (and are the headliners). I wouldn’t expect any immediate commitments as of right now from there visits but the Husky staff has put themselves in the thick of a ton of top prospects recruitments that should pay dividends. The recruitment I would watch closely is 4 star quarterback Austin Mack (it sounds like the Husky staff is pushing for a commitment and it could happen). Next weekend the Husky staff are hosting their junior day which will also bring in lots of top prospects into town (I will have that list next weekend).

