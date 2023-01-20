If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Former UW athletes unveiled the 1861 NIL Foundation — designed to provide NIL opportunities and education, while connecting fans and businesses with Husky athletes:

On Friday, a group of ex-UW athletes — including Steve Emtman, Mario Bailey, Will Dissly and Lawyer Milloy — unveiled the 1861 NIL Foundation, which will organize youth camps and more throughout Washington and beyond @Will_Diss @LawyerMilloy @MarioDBailey https://t.co/BwY8LftHks — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 20, 2023

To be better, they’ll have to be more complete — addressing the Huskies’ exposable holes:

With college football's first offseason transfer portal window officially closed, let's analyze where Washington has improved — and where more additions are needed: https://t.co/fh7Lz7Z4r2 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 19, 2023

After Florida officially released him from his NLI, rumors have been swirling that Jaden Rashada wants to stay on the West Coast:

Jaden Rashada is looking for a school. The UW needs a QB. Roman Tomashoff sizes up the situation.https://t.co/XN16WYa9dd — Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) January 19, 2023

Two UW interior linemen representing the West:

Did Colorado get a new coach or something?

The best matchups from the 2023 Pac-12 schedule according to @RJ_Young



Which game are you most excited to watch? pic.twitter.com/mUg9C9pQx1 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 20, 2023

If the Huskies are, in fact, a playoff candidate and if quarterback Michael Penix is, indeed, a Heisman contender, they will have ample opportunity to shine down the stretch:

Our full breakdown of the 2023 #Pac12 schedule, from the big picture to the nitty grittyhttps://t.co/ADlccp2NkM — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) January 18, 2023

Pods:

New episode of 'Canzano & Wilner' with @johncanzanobft dives into the #Pac12 schedule:



- playing faves with USC?

- UW's November

- best games & dirty deals

- the BYU effect



Soundcloud: https://t.co/svnWzXUmQc

Apple: https://t.co/iP82EAGOoR — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) January 18, 2023

Fun episode of Say Who, Say Pod this week. Washington WR Rome Odunze joined us to talk about staying for 2023, NIL, playing with Michael Penix Jr. and a lot more. We also learned he’s not a cigar guy.



Apple: https://t.co/cnV9N55rCl



Spotify: https://t.co/EBBmkAbRvW — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) January 19, 2023

Men’s Hoops

The Huskies continued to outshoot and stay ahead, while no key defensive players ran into foul trouble:

Escaping a sudden Colorado comeback late in Thursday’s game, @UW_MBB rode its full-game lead for a third straight conference win | via @sydneym_nash https://t.co/pltMIITyb1 — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) January 20, 2023

UW overcame 22 miscues with some clutch offense from Keion Brooks, and a Braxton Meah double-double:

Huskies outshoot Colorado by over 10% in each half. Buffs heated up, but UW was even hotter in 2nd half:

FINAL STATS: Led by the 25 of Keion Brooks and a Braxton Meah double-double, @UW_MBB was able to overcome 21 turnovers to defeat Colorado 75-72 in Boulder. Three wins on the spin for the Hoop Dawgs. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/mVoLOl9wrn — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) January 20, 2023

Retro Dot

.