Friday Dots: Men’s Hoops wins third straight

Keion Brooks was scorching in the second half

By John Sayler
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Washington at Colorado Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Football

Former UW athletes unveiled the 1861 NIL Foundation — designed to provide NIL opportunities and education, while connecting fans and businesses with Husky athletes:

To be better, they’ll have to be more complete — addressing the Huskies’ exposable holes:

After Florida officially released him from his NLI, rumors have been swirling that Jaden Rashada wants to stay on the West Coast:

Two UW interior linemen representing the West:

Did Colorado get a new coach or something?

If the Huskies are, in fact, a playoff candidate and if quarterback Michael Penix is, indeed, a Heisman contender, they will have ample opportunity to shine down the stretch:

Pods:

Men’s Hoops

The Huskies continued to outshoot and stay ahead, while no key defensive players ran into foul trouble:

UW overcame 22 miscues with some clutch offense from Keion Brooks, and a Braxton Meah double-double:

Huskies outshoot Colorado by over 10% in each half. Buffs heated up, but UW was even hotter in 2nd half:

Retro Dot

