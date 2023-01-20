If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
.
Football
Former UW athletes unveiled the 1861 NIL Foundation — designed to provide NIL opportunities and education, while connecting fans and businesses with Husky athletes:
On Friday, a group of ex-UW athletes — including Steve Emtman, Mario Bailey, Will Dissly and Lawyer Milloy — unveiled the 1861 NIL Foundation, which will organize youth camps and more throughout Washington and beyond @Will_Diss @LawyerMilloy @MarioDBailey https://t.co/BwY8LftHks— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 20, 2023
.
To be better, they’ll have to be more complete — addressing the Huskies’ exposable holes:
With college football's first offseason transfer portal window officially closed, let's analyze where Washington has improved — and where more additions are needed: https://t.co/fh7Lz7Z4r2— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 19, 2023
.
After Florida officially released him from his NLI, rumors have been swirling that Jaden Rashada wants to stay on the West Coast:
Jaden Rashada is looking for a school. The UW needs a QB. Roman Tomashoff sizes up the situation.https://t.co/XN16WYa9dd— Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) January 19, 2023
.
Two UW interior linemen representing the West:
And now, your West team's offensive line @jaxson_kirkland@Stromburski@mafiatonio@jackychen4890@colby_sorsdal@HBainivalu@DaltonWagner78@blaing3@theobenedet71@maseb82@connorgalvin76@TellyB76@EvansII_78 pic.twitter.com/w9BGjjCfFG— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 19, 2023
.
Did Colorado get a new coach or something?
The best matchups from the 2023 Pac-12 schedule according to @RJ_Young— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 20, 2023
Which game are you most excited to watch? pic.twitter.com/mUg9C9pQx1
.
If the Huskies are, in fact, a playoff candidate and if quarterback Michael Penix is, indeed, a Heisman contender, they will have ample opportunity to shine down the stretch:
Our full breakdown of the 2023 #Pac12 schedule, from the big picture to the nitty grittyhttps://t.co/ADlccp2NkM— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) January 18, 2023
.
Pods:
New episode of 'Canzano & Wilner' with @johncanzanobft dives into the #Pac12 schedule:— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) January 18, 2023
- playing faves with USC?
- UW's November
- best games & dirty deals
- the BYU effect
Soundcloud: https://t.co/svnWzXUmQc
Apple: https://t.co/iP82EAGOoR
Fun episode of Say Who, Say Pod this week. Washington WR Rome Odunze joined us to talk about staying for 2023, NIL, playing with Michael Penix Jr. and a lot more. We also learned he’s not a cigar guy.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) January 19, 2023
Apple: https://t.co/cnV9N55rCl
Spotify: https://t.co/EBBmkAbRvW
.
Men’s Hoops
The Huskies continued to outshoot and stay ahead, while no key defensive players ran into foul trouble:
Escaping a sudden Colorado comeback late in Thursday’s game, @UW_MBB rode its full-game lead for a third straight conference win | via @sydneym_nash https://t.co/pltMIITyb1— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) January 20, 2023
.
UW overcame 22 miscues with some clutch offense from Keion Brooks, and a Braxton Meah double-double:
GAME WRAP: Huskies use Brooks's offense to overcome turnovers, defeat Colorado 75-72. @UW_MBB @dawgman247 https://t.co/VvcXcf0UFI via @247sports— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) January 20, 2023
.
Huskies outshoot Colorado by over 10% in each half. Buffs heated up, but UW was even hotter in 2nd half:
FINAL STATS: Led by the 25 of Keion Brooks and a Braxton Meah double-double, @UW_MBB was able to overcome 21 turnovers to defeat Colorado 75-72 in Boulder. Three wins on the spin for the Hoop Dawgs. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/mVoLOl9wrn— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) January 20, 2023
.
Retro Dot
.
