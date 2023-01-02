Monday Dots: So Long, Horns

Seasons change with the scenery
- The Huskies head into the off-season on a tremendous roll and with the best vibes surrounding the team in ages. Matt Calkins says that Kalen Deboer’s penchant for calculated gambles has been a big factor in the program’s upward trend.
- Christian Caple echoes that sentiment. He points out that an 11-win season is a victory on its own, but that the team has ample reason to believe that the ceiling is even higher next year.
- Before moving on from the 2022 season, Mike Vorel empties out his Alamo Bowl notebook. Vorel points out that the offensive line play keyed the excellent effort against Texas. Scott Huff’s unit’s turnaround from last year to this has been one of the most amazing elements of the team’s reversal.
- In the midst of a strong bowl season, Jon Wilner writes that the Pac-12 is in a stronger negotiating position for media rights than it has been in years. To that end, it does not look like UW or Oregon are destined for the Big 10, or any other conference, in the relatively near future.
- The news is not so positive on the basketball court. The men’s team had many of the same problems that have come up all year in a one-sided loss to a very good UCLA team. Likewise, the women’s team came up short against Utah, though that performance at least showed glimpses of improvement.
- Dawgman handed out some awards for the Husky season. Not surprisingly, Michael Penix’s name comes up a couple of times on the list.
.@RomeOdunze is welcome on the podium anytime! #TheLoyalBand @UW_Football https://t.co/UkjGZ2P5if— Husky Marching Band (@huskyband) January 2, 2023
Happy New Year from Husky Football #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/SUqsbGWiNQ— Washington Football (@UW_Football) January 1, 2023
Among Power-5 conference programs, Washington's 7-game win streak is the second-longest current streak, behind only Georgia's 16-game streak.— Husky Football News (@HuskyFBNews) January 1, 2023
I stayed awake past midnight to say happy new year! pic.twitter.com/Cx0HEQ70TD— Dubs (@DubsUW) January 1, 2023
Husky nation- new NIL deal. 1 unopened pack of Husky Football cards signed by the Dawgs all time leading scorer Peyton Henry. Reply with your bid below. Auction runs through Sunday 1/1/23 at 5pm. All proceeds go to UW football NIL and youth football education. pic.twitter.com/tnwyg8oHzW— Montlake Players (@montlakeplayers) December 30, 2022
