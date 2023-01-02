 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: So Long, Horns

Hot Dawgs enter winter on a roll

  • Christian Caple echoes that sentiment. He points out that an 11-win season is a victory on its own, but that the team has ample reason to believe that the ceiling is even higher next year.

  • Before moving on from the 2022 season, Mike Vorel empties out his Alamo Bowl notebook. Vorel points out that the offensive line play keyed the excellent effort against Texas. Scott Huff’s unit’s turnaround from last year to this has been one of the most amazing elements of the team’s reversal.

