Thursday Dots: Schedule Stuff

Lots of schedule breakdowns, talking to Michael Penix, and a former Husky lands in the SEC. Plus lots more.

By Jeff Gorman
NCAA Football: Stanford at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots:

  • The 2023 schedule graphic:

  • MPJ talks about the upcoming season:

  • Former Husky OL Victor Curne has officially committed to Ole Miss from the transfer portal. He started 16 games for Washington on offensive line and was honorable mention All Pac-12 in 2020. Best of luck Vick!

  • New Husky running back Daniyel Ngata needs a similar deal with a restaurant on the Ave. Make it happen!

  • Love it when the coaches get into it on Twitter. New Colorado TE Coach:

Basketball Dots:

  • Vote for Dejounte Murray to get on the NBA All Star team!

  • Throwback to a Husky hoops legend:

  • Tonight at 6pm on ESPNU:

