Thursday Dots: Schedule Stuff

Football Dots:
- The 2023 schedule graphic:
2023 Let’s Work— Washington Football (@UW_Football) January 18, 2023
Full release: https://t.co/g7A2juVKpb #MontlakeMotion pic.twitter.com/vyv9Vv3ItY
- Here’s the analysis from Mike Vorel at the Seattle Times.
- If that wasn’t enough, here’s a game-by-game breakdown.
- MPJ talks about the upcoming season:
"We're ready to attack each and every week." @YogiRoth and @AdamsonAshley dive into the season ahead for the Huskies with Michael Penix Jr. @UW_Football | #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/d5FwSEJrwn— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) January 18, 2023
- Not strictly UW related, but an interesting article from Bruce Feldman on the disparity of high school star ratings between offensive and defensive players in the NFL.
- Former Husky OL Victor Curne has officially committed to Ole Miss from the transfer portal. He started 16 games for Washington on offensive line and was honorable mention All Pac-12 in 2020. Best of luck Vick!
Committed to The Sip . Blessed pic.twitter.com/v1fNtgR92K— Vick Curne (@VickCurne) January 18, 2023
- New Husky running back Daniyel Ngata needs a similar deal with a restaurant on the Ave. Make it happen!
Want to say thank you to Burrito Express 4 being one of the few people to believe in me and have me be their first sponsored athlete! I will always have a special place in my heart 4 Mr. Marín and Burrito Express❤️Looking forward to see Burrito Express grow throughout the future! pic.twitter.com/bjjNGVjAUi— Daniyel Ngata (@dngata2) January 19, 2023
- Love it when the coaches get into it on Twitter. New Colorado TE Coach:
Hey Danny I coached 5 years in the NFL and would like to think was very successful, ask Antonio Gates. https://t.co/HTwyzAOGuh— Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) January 19, 2023
Basketball Dots:
- Vote for Dejounte Murray to get on the NBA All Star team!
30 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 12-18 FG (4-6 3-PT FG)#NBAAllStar Performance— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 19, 2023
Vote for DJ ➡️ https://t.co/FGkBujzFCD pic.twitter.com/B5CWUes7b7
- Throwback to a Husky hoops legend:
Six years ago today, @MarkelleF dropped a career-high 3️⃣7️⃣ in an overtime win over Colorado!#TougherTogether x #ProDawgs pic.twitter.com/9dMn5iHWY2— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) January 18, 2023
- Tonight at 6pm on ESPNU:
Boulder, we comin’ ️#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/oQigxTNQ6S— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) January 19, 2023
