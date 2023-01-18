Wednesday Dots: Stars of Seattle

Links, news, and notes to satiate your Husky hunger this Wednesday. To the Dots!
- Huskies Baylee Klinger and Michael Penix Jr. up for a big award. VOTE HERE!
@UWSoftball's @bayleekling, @UW_Football's @themikepenix, and the 2022 Husky Football team have been nominated for the 88th annual Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) January 18, 2023
Release + Voting: https://t.co/3MOoyJZAQ6#GoHuskies x #88SSY pic.twitter.com/XJ3HwfnJhH
- Christian Caple examines what should be a largely unchanged offensive depth chart entering 2023. He also looks at the defensive depth chart, and asks if the talent is in place for a quick turnaround.
- In his mailbag for The Athletic, Stewart Mandel gives his thoughts on the Lanning vs. DeBoer hires and which team has the edge in 2023.
- The Pac-12 schedule will be released later this morning, but here’s a sneak peak in the meantime.
- Jaxson Kirkland spoke with Yogi Roth on his podcast to talk about this career as a Husky, what it was like growing up as a UW legacy, and his next steps in football. You can listen to the full podcast here.
With the NFL in his sights, what can teams expect from @UW_Football's Jaxson Kirkland?— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) January 17, 2023
The Husky chats his next steps and more on an all-new #TheItFactory with @YogiRoth, presented by @ZayoGroup today at 4p PT / 5p MT on #Pac12Insider. pic.twitter.com/RiFYDLXSxG
- Dawgman looks back at the 2014 in-state recruiting class. How did they pan out, and where are they now?
- What are the Huskies getting with incoming freshman CB, Diesel Gordon?
- Bellevue athlete Ishaan Daniels was offered as a PWO walk-on, and spoke to Dawgman about his recruitment.
