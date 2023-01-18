 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Stars of Seattle

Football’s Michael Penix Jr. and softball’s Baylee Klinger are up for Seattle Sports Star of the year. Plus a Jaxson Kirkland podcast, a depth chart deep dive, and more!

By Jeff Gorman
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Texas at Washington Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Links, news, and notes to satiate your Husky hunger this Wednesday. To the Dots!

  • Huskies Baylee Klinger and Michael Penix Jr. up for a big award. VOTE HERE!

  • Jaxson Kirkland spoke with Yogi Roth on his podcast to talk about this career as a Husky, what it was like growing up as a UW legacy, and his next steps in football. You can listen to the full podcast here.

