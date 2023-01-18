2023 Pac-12 Football Schedule Released

With every draft eligible player coming back from an 11-2 debut under coach Kalen DeBoer, expectations are sky high for Washington in 2023. And now Husky fans are able to start planning their every opportunity to see any and all of those games in person as the full Pac-12 schedule has finally been announced.

We already knew the non-conference slate which includes zero FCS teams but also no one that finished in the top-50 of SP+ last year despite Boise State making the MWC title game. The headliner of that non-con slate should be a road trip to East Lansing to face Michigan State who will be hoping to avenge the early beatdown they received from Washington this past season.

The start of Pac-12 play will once again be the Huskies hosting Cal which seemingly is always early in the conference slate. That’s followed by a road game at Arizona before Washington gets an early bye. A game in the desert before a bye week and before Oregon?

Still, as of this moment it certainly seems like the Dawgs will be favored in those first 5 games and will be hoping to ride a 5-0 record into the break and potentially a top-5 ranking.

That brings us to Washington hosting the Ducks in week 7 (who also have a bye the week before the rivalry game). If both teams take care of business that seems like a very likely Gameday destination. After that big emotional swing there’s a chance for a letdown with a home game against Arizona State but hopefully the team will be motivated to avenge last year’s puzzling loss. That with a road game against Stanford in the post-David Shaw era theoretically provides some easier contests before the November gauntlet kicks in for UW.

How about 3 consecutive games against teams that finished in the top-20 this year with 2 of them on the road? Does that sound fun? Well it’s what Washington gets as they’ll have to take on USC in L.A, host Utah, and travel to Corvallis on consecutive Saturdays. That’s one of the more brutal stretches you can find outside the SEC (at least as of right now) and a 2-1 record in that sequence likely keeps alive the goals UW has for this season.

It’s certainly not an afterthought but the regular season concludes with a Saturday (not Black Friday) home game against the Cougars in the Apple Cup.

Schedule Notes:

No Fridays on the schedule right now

Both UW and Oregon have a bye week before they play one another

Likely back-to-back-back ranked games in November going into the Apple Cup

Only one stretch of consecutive road games (at Stanford and at USC)

OFFICIAL 2023 WASHINGTON FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

(numbers in parentheses are final 2022 SP+ rankings)

Sat, September 2nd- Boise State (59th)

Sat, September 9th- Tulsa (87th)

Sat, September 16th- at Michigan State (68th)

Sat, September 23rd- California (77th)

Sat, September 30th- at Arizona (80th)

BYE WEEK

Sat, October 14th- Oregon (11th)

Sat, October 21st- Arizona State (83rd)

Sat, October 28th- at Stanford (93rd)

Sat, November 4th- at USC (17th)

Sat, November 11th- Utah (10th)

Sat, November 18th- at Oregon State (19th)

Sat, November 25th- Washington State (44th)

Fri, December 1st- Pac-12 Championship Game (Hopefully)