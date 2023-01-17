 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Freshman of the Week

Koren Johnson secures FOTW honors and the Pac-12 football schedule is coming later this week

By Max Vrooman
NCAA Basketball: Stanford at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

  • An update on former Husky and current Seahawk Ben Burr-Kirven who has struggled with injuries in the NFL.
  • The season is over for the Bucs and NFL Dawgs Vita Vea, Cade Otton, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka who got blown out by the Cowboys last night. Vea had this sack while Otton had 4 catches for 58 yards.
  • A new (presumably PWO) offer out to a local DB out of Bellevue High in the class of 2023

Basketball Dots

  • UW’s Koren Johnson won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors after averaging 15 points, 3 assists, and 3 steals per game on 70% 3-pt shooting in a home sweep of the Bay Area schools.

Softball Dots

