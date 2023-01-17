Tuesday Dots: Freshman of the Week

Football Dots
- Jon Wilner declares the Huskies “a winner (by a landslide)” in the early entry period for the NFL draft after literally every draft eligible player chose not to head to the NFL.
- Bill Connelly at ESPN ranked his top-100 games of the college football season and UW’s victory over Oregon made it into the top-20.
- John Canzano is reporting that the Pac-12 schedule has been finalized and will be released later that week. He includes several sneak peaks for UW including: both Oregon and UW will have a bye before their mutual game, UW has a November gauntlet of at USC, Utah, at Oregon State back-to-back-to-back, the Apple Cup won’t be on Black Friday, and the Pac-12 opener will be hosting Cal.
- OL Victor Curne posts his goodbye to Washington after entering the transfer portal last week
Dawg 4L ♾️ pic.twitter.com/HgddasBep7— Vick Curne (@VickCurne) January 17, 2023
- An update on former Husky and current Seahawk Ben Burr-Kirven who has struggled with injuries in the NFL.
Carroll says Ben Burr-Kirven is making progress from nerve damage in his knee. But says they will give him every chance to come back and says if he makes it back it will be in Seattle. Burr-Kirven is now a free agent.— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 16, 2023
- The season is over for the Bucs and NFL Dawgs Vita Vea, Cade Otton, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka who got blown out by the Cowboys last night. Vea had this sack while Otton had 4 catches for 58 yards.
REPRESENT @VitaVea https://t.co/umqFPji0SQ— Washington Football (@UW_Football) January 17, 2023
- A new (presumably PWO) offer out to a local DB out of Bellevue High in the class of 2023
After a great conversation with @CoachMorrell3 I’m blessed to receive an offer from The University of Washington!! @BrandonHuffman @TFordFSP @BellevueFB @CoachMcKinney20 @RealMG96 @Damon_Daniels32 @HowlinHusky pic.twitter.com/s6o7jfe9iH— Ishaan Daniels (@ishaandaniels3) January 16, 2023
- 247 Sports has an interview with Washington PWO commit WR Kennan Kuntz about what led to him choosing to stay home and play for the Huskies. He chose to walk-on over scholarship offers from Eastern Washington and Pittsburgh.
Basketball Dots
- UW’s Koren Johnson won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors after averaging 15 points, 3 assists, and 3 steals per game on 70% 3-pt shooting in a home sweep of the Bay Area schools.
#Pac12MBB Freshman of the Week, presented by @Nextiva: Koren Johnson— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) January 16, 2023
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/s02HktWg8Q#GoHuskies | @UW_MBB pic.twitter.com/3KkuE99tvc
"If things stayed the way that they were, we would never be able to move forward."— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) January 17, 2023
Last summer @Langston3491 traveled to Selma, Alabama to learn about one of the most significant sites of the Civil Rights Movement#GoHuskies x #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/4UtsJpAwsn
Softball Dots
The 2023 #D1Softball Preseason Top 25— D1Softball (@D1Softball) January 17, 2023
The race to Oklahoma City has begun.
Powered by @RapsodoSoftball
https://t.co/XFDf4yI0gB pic.twitter.com/y9pME0uPNY
Loading comments...