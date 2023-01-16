Monday Dots: Depth Charge

I sat on a rug biding my time
- Christian Caple posted his latest mailbag on Friday. He has lots of interesting topics, but the most salient may be the QB depth debate. With Sam Huard in the portal, Caple examines whether UW might look for a third-string transfer QB. He thinks that the Dawgs will leave no stone unturned- young QBs who are available, JuCo players- to find someone behind Michael Penix and Dylan Morris.
- It wasn’t pretty, but the Husky men’s basketball team beat Cal in overtime on Saturday. The Huskies envisioned an improved record based on production from veteran transfers like Keion Brooks and Noah Williams. Both excelled in this game. If they can keep it up, it might provide an opportunity for UW to end the season on a high note, but it’s hard to envision any serious competition at this point.
- The Husky women also got a win on Saturday. They continued their pattern of alternating wins and losses, this time winning a road game against a middle-of-the-road Oregon State team. Lauren Schwartz and Hanna Stines both scored 17 for the Dawgs.
- It’s always fun to have your players involved in awards races, and none are more fun than the Heisman. Michael Penix has already received some buzz for the award for the 2023 season. Brad Crawford of 247 broke down the candidacies of several of the top contenders, including Penix.
- There’s even news in sports that don’t have a ball! Dawgs track and field had a big day at the UW Indoor Preview. Dawgs set four records at the meet, including an impressive record in the 3000 meters.
