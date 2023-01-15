Recruiting Roundup: Husky Coaches Extend Some New Offers In The 2024 & 2025 Classes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches have been pounding the pavement for the 2024 and 2025 classes, and recently they extended a few new offers.

Composite 5 star defensive end Iose Epenesa from Edwardsville HS, IL was offered by the Husky staff. Rated as the 9th best player in the 2025 class, Epenesa knows some of the Husky staff dating back to when his brother was being recruited several years ago. Listed at 6’4” and around 240 pounds he already holds offers from Miami, Oregon, Iowa, and Michigan. The Huskies will likely get a long look from Epenesa and it will be crucial for them to get him on campus.

3 star 2024 cornerback Braylon Conley from Atascocita HS, TX was also extended an offer from the Husky staff. Rated as the 43rd best cornerback in the 2024 class, Conley also holds an impressive offer list with offers from Texas, Oregon, and Auburn. Listed at around 6’0” and 170 pounds, Conley is one of the more heavily recruited corners in Texas in the 2024 class and it’s nice to see the Husky staff continue their efforts to recruit Texas.

Also offered by the Husky staff was 4 star 2024 cornerback Selman Bridges from Lake Belton HS, TX. Listed at around 6’3”-6’4” and 170 pounds, Bridges has impressive size for the cornerback position. Texas and Oklahoma have offered Bridges, but the Huskies will have a shot with Bridges if they can get him on campus. Rated as the 23rd best cornerback in the 2024 class by 247sports, Bridges stock has really skyrocketed over the last couple months.

The dead period ended this last week (though the Husky staff is likely done with bringing in any high schoolers in the 2023 class), and the next big date to watch is the end of the month which will see the Husky staff host a junior day (which will likely see almost all of the local targets as well as some big names from out of state). That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.