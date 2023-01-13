If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Rosengarten is Washington’s first-ever offensive lineman to make the Freshman All America team, and its first since 2016 (Taylor Rapp).

The Rome Effect:

With that, @pac12 will return 6 of their 8 3,000 yard passers (which was most in the country) and all 4 of their 1,000 yard receivers (with 1 a intra-conference transfer). https://t.co/SfPqGJCv3f — Jim Thornby (@jthornby) January 12, 2023

Unfinished business:

Rome Odunze is back — and he's coming for it all: https://t.co/CjEvpGw5Ak — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 12, 2023

One year of eligibility left for OSU’s free agent leading tackler:

Oregon State all-conference LB Omar Speights (@omarspeights) has entered the transfer portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. Speights has posted 304 tackles, 25 TFLs and 3 INTs in his career. https://t.co/ZN7yKsDNNF — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 13, 2023

Players who look to transfer multiple times must either prove a demonstrated physical injury, illness or mental health condition that necessitated his or her transfer, or that “exigent circumstances” exist:

The NCAA has tightened transfer rules for players who have transferred more than once in their careers. https://t.co/6QC60KjfiT — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 12, 2023

Season finale from Caple & Danny O’Neil?

New on Ep. 35 of Say Who, Say Pod: @dannyoneil and I break down Sam Huard's decision to transfer. Plus: wrapping up the Pac-12 season and a lopsided CFP title game.



Apple: https://t.co/vCaCwqWurl



Spotify: https://t.co/ZEriYhWOOR



RSS: https://t.co/E9q9GgludK — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) January 12, 2023

Men’s Hoops

Dawgs end skid, beat down Stanford in the paint:

Huskies move to (10-8, 2-5), while Stanford (5-11, 0-6) is still searching for their first Pac-12 win:

Huskies Halt Losing Streak With A Convincing 86-69 Win Over Stanford https://t.co/mOn3phFT0z via @247sports — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) January 13, 2023

21 points from Braxton Meah on 8-10 shooting:

Beavers with 18 offensive rebounds, thanks mostly to their 46 missed FGs:

FINAL STATS: @UW_MBB used balanced scoring, led by the 21 of Braxton Meah, and 56 percent shooting from the field to break a 5-game losing streak and beat Stanford 86-69. The Cardinal are still winless in league. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/lZZpVQ1Df3 — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) January 13, 2023

