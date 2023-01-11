Wednesday Dots: And then there were two

Football Dots
- From The Athletic, here is Christian Caple’s instant analysis of Sam Huard’s transfer.
- Caple also broke down what it all means in the big picture. Expect the coaches to bring in a transfer to compete for the second/third team.
- And Mike Vorel’s piece on the transfer news.
- A good time to revisit Vorel’s article about Dylan Morris and a possible coaching career keeping him out of the transfer portal.
- Just 7.5 months until more of this:
Remember the Alamo ... Bowl #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/R4ht9DBkCB— Washington Football (@UW_Football) January 11, 2023
- It was a pretty good season, but why not strive for more? Here are 10 New Year’s Resolutions from The Athletic.
- Dawgman reviews the best performing defensive group this season - the edges.
- SI breaks down what the Huskies are getting in OL Zach Henning, the freshman from Colorado who enrolled early at UW.
- Four-star ATH/WR Emmett Mosley is currently favoring Oregon, Washington, and Texas in his recruitment. The top 200 recruit is from Rancho Santa Margarita in Southern California.
Basketball Dot
- On home hardwood this week:
Back at Alaska Airlines Arena this week!— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) January 10, 2023
https://t.co/n4h99hB7TL#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/gUjaYpLT5G
