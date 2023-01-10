Tuesday Dots: Uga, again

Football Dots
- The 2022 college football season is officially over and it ended much the way it essentially began: with Georgia curbstomping what appeared to be a somewhat legitimate challenger. The Dawgs have now won back-to-back national titles after beating the TCU Hypnotoads 65-7 and starting the year with a 49-3 win over Oregon. Your summary:
Think about how insanely dominant Georgia was tonight. And then think about how UW scored more points than this at Oregon in 2016.— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) January 10, 2023
TCU's defense right now pic.twitter.com/4RClKyNoM2— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 10, 2023
no we quite literally are not entertained at all https://t.co/1s4VDpEo44— lacey cencula (@dddrop_the_lace) January 10, 2023
- With the end of the season comes the final AP Poll. The Huskies moved up to 8th after bowl season following losses by several of the teams in the back end of the top-ten in the final CFP rankings. That was the highest of any Pac-12 team. Utah came next at 10th, USC 12th, Oregon 15th (somehow ahead of), Oregon State at 17th, and UCLA at 21st.
- Chris Vanini of The Athletic only moved UW up to 9th in his ranking of all 131 teams. The Huskies were 72nd in his preseason rankings. TCU moved up from 40th to 2nd while Tulane went from 112th to 10th as other overachievers in the top-ten.
Final AP poll of the season pic.twitter.com/JxphNbVlMu— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 10, 2023
- I very much hope we get to see Patrick Mahomes throwing a deep ball to a healthy John Ross at some point.
Update: the Chiefs are signing WR John Ross to a Reserve/Future deal, per source.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 9, 2023
Fun fact: the Chiefs now have the 9th and 10th picks from the 2017 NFL Draft with their franchise. pic.twitter.com/3sN6n0EeeB
Football Way-Too-Early Top-25 Dots
- It’s way-too-early top-25 season which means here’s a few of them for your sampling, or you can just google that. Jon Wilner has the Huskies as the top team in the Pac-12 and #5 overall.
- ESPN has Washington 11th and the 3rd team in the Pac-12 behind USC and Oregon because of course they do.
- 247 Sports has Washington 9th and the 2nd best team in the Pac-12 behind USC.
- Fox Sports has Washington 11th and the 3rd team in the Pac-12 behind USC and Utah.
- Pat Forde at SI has Washington 5th and the top team in the Pac-12.
- Brett McMurphy at Action Sports has Washington 9th and the top team in the Pac-12.
Basketball Dots
- Some really smart guy on twitter posted a bunch of interesting UW MBB stats yesterday. You should go follow him.
Since Noah Williams returned from injury 4 games ago the lineup of Williams, Menifield, Bajema, Brooks, Meah is +9 in 26.5 minutes. All other lineups are -58 in 133.5 minutes.— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) January 9, 2023
Hop has the right starting 5 now but needs to find ways to sustain that performance.
After yesterday (among players w/at least 40% of team's minutes) Keyon Menifield is 11th in the Pac-12 in assist rate and 7th (lowest) in turnover rate. Only UCLA's Tyger Campbell also ranks in the top-11 in both categories.— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) January 9, 2023
P6 teams with consecutive seasons outside the top-100 in adjusted offensive efficiency (including this year so far):— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) January 9, 2023
7- Washington, California
6- South Carolina
5- Boston College
4- Ole Miss
