Tuesday Dots: Uga, again

Both the mascot of the repeat national champions and the sound CFB fans repeatedly made watching last night’s game

By Max Vrooman
Georgia Southern Eagles v Georgia Bulldogs Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • The 2022 college football season is officially over and it ended much the way it essentially began: with Georgia curbstomping what appeared to be a somewhat legitimate challenger. The Dawgs have now won back-to-back national titles after beating the TCU Hypnotoads 65-7 and starting the year with a 49-3 win over Oregon. Your summary:
  • With the end of the season comes the final AP Poll. The Huskies moved up to 8th after bowl season following losses by several of the teams in the back end of the top-ten in the final CFP rankings. That was the highest of any Pac-12 team. Utah came next at 10th, USC 12th, Oregon 15th (somehow ahead of), Oregon State at 17th, and UCLA at 21st.
  • Chris Vanini of The Athletic only moved UW up to 9th in his ranking of all 131 teams. The Huskies were 72nd in his preseason rankings. TCU moved up from 40th to 2nd while Tulane went from 112th to 10th as other overachievers in the top-ten.
  • I very much hope we get to see Patrick Mahomes throwing a deep ball to a healthy John Ross at some point.

Football Way-Too-Early Top-25 Dots

Basketball Dots

  • Some really smart guy on twitter posted a bunch of interesting UW MBB stats yesterday. You should go follow him.

