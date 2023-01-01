Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At The Incoming Transfer Class

Happy New Years Husky fans. I promised an article on the incoming transfers to UW for the 2023 season. The Husky staff brought in a bunch of new talent and here is a look at who they are bringing in:

Probably the most splashy of all incoming transfers is Jabbar Muhammad from Oklahoma State. Last season Muhammad was a starter for OSU and ended the season as an all Big12 honorable mention selection. He accounted for 32 solo tackles, 1 INT and 9 PD’s. Listed at 5’10” and around 180 pounds Muhammad should immediately come in and compete for a starting job (he enrolls in January and has 2 more years of eligibility).

Daniyel Ngata a running back from ASU announced he was heading to Montlake on signing day. Ngata, who is a 5’9” 195 pound all purpose back, is a perfect fit for the Husky offense that tries to get running backs who are able to catch and run the ball. This last season he had 54 rushes for 272 yards and 1 touchdown while also catching 9 balls for 53 yards. If his last name sounds familiar, it should, his brother Ariel was a linebacker for the Huskies several years ago. Ngata should come in and immediately be a factor next year for UW’s offense.

Former UW commit Germie Bernard, from the 2022 Recruiting class but ultimately ended up At Michigan State, made the decision to head back to UW. Last season for Michigan State, Bernard accounted for 7 catches and 128 yards and 2 touchdowns. Bernard who is listed at 6’0” 200 pounds, should come in and compete for reps immediately on offense and on special teams.

Josh Cuevas a tight end from Cal Poly announced he would be transferring to UW a few weeks ago. Listed at 6’5” and around 250 pounds Cuevas had 58 catches for 678 yards and 6 touchdowns last season. The Husky staff has really wanted to add another TE to the roster and Cuevas should be a good fit in the program and for the offense. Cuevas has a 3 years of eligibility left and is enrolling this week.

Defensive end Joe Moore from ASU also announced his transfer to UW earlier in December after entering the portal. Listed at 6’4” and around 250 pounds Moore should help the edge depth next year (when Trice and ZTF need a rest). This last season he accounted for 24 tackles and 2 sacks. Jeremiah Martin is the only loss from the edge room as of now, and Moore who has 2 years of eligibility left (3 years with a redshirt).

Another impact transfer that the Husky program added was Ralen Goforth, a linebacker from USC. Goforth, who has 1 year of eligibility, had 34 tackles and 1 interception in a reserve role for USC last season. Goforth is listed at 6’2” and around 225 pounds should help bolster the linebacker room which should return Eddie Ulofoshio, Carson Bruener, and Alphonzo Tuputala (plus the 2 incoming commits from the 2023 class- Devin Bryant and Jordan Whitney). The linebacker room appears to be in good shape next season. I would expect Goforth to see substantial time next season.

Probably the most under the radar transfer the Husky program is bringing in is Zach Durfee from Sioux Falls. Listed at 6’5” and 250 pounds Durfee is an intriguing prospect who had 11.5 sacks in his redshirt season last year. I would expect that Durfee will see some playing time next year, but he will probably learn the tricks of the trade from ZTF and Trice and push for a starting role in 2024.

Overall the Husky staff is bringing in a lot of talent via the portal, which is rated as the 8th best transfer class in the country. The majority of the incoming transfers should immediately help the team and add depth to the 2023 team. I would expect the Husky staff to look at adding some more transfers (along the defensive line specifically) heading into January and then again in the spring. That is all for today as always follow me @asieverkropp.