Friday Dots: Tight Ends still a featured part of the Husky offense

“Those guys are always going to be a big part of the game plan, for sure.”

By John Sayler
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Cal at Washington Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

Football

Sounds like a great recipe, coach:

.

Has Huard closed the gap between himself and Dylan Morris?

.

Not sure where the notion came from that DeBoer/Grubb run a “spread” offense:

.

Asa broke his ribs. Twice.

.

Game week content from Dawgman:

.

Podcasts:

The coaches show is fun again:

.

O’Neil wonders what would have happened if Kent State had pounded the run early.

.

Volleyball

#13 Huskies drop first set, then come alive:

.

Claire Hoffman finished with 14 kills. Madi Endsley (12) and sophomore Emoni Bush (10) got into double-digit kills as well:

.

The Huskies have won four Pac-12 titles under coach Keegan Cook, have made four consecutive Sweet 16s, qualified four times for the Elite Eight, and made a trip to the Final Four two seasons ago:

.

Golf

Losing two superstars would have sent most teams into a rebuilding period, but not Washington. Men’s coach Alan Murray has a surplus of pieces that can fill the holes.

The women’s squad returns all five starters:

.

The men’s golf season tees off this weekend in Arizona for the annual Maui Jim Intercollegiate:

.

Retro Dot

.

