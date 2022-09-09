If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Week 2 Tools of the Game 1. start fast 2. win turnover battle 3. score TDs on offense & get stops on defense #GoHuskies x @DEWALTtough pic.twitter.com/zSld6be6PA

Has Huard closed the gap between himself and Dylan Morris?

Could Sam Huard win the backup QB role by season's end (and how much does it matter)? How concerned should you be about the cornerback position? And is it time to change my UW-Oregon pick? I addressed all of that in this week's UW football mailbag: https://t.co/9AtOVjrin1

Not sure where the notion came from that DeBoer/Grubb run a “spread” offense:

The Husky TE was supposed to be dying breed. Mark Redman and a few others left. Oh, contrare ... https://t.co/Y4MKuDhv7t

Asa Turner missed a few games in 2021. It probably should have been more. https://t.co/hATIWBYYkz

The coaches show is fun again:

I thought we had one of our best coaches shows in a long time last night. ⁦ @KalenDeBoer ⁩ was candid in telling stories about the Kent State game, and ⁦ @RomeOdunze ⁩ was an awesome guest and could be an announcer someday! Listen back ▶️ https://t.co/VesrBZk14M

O’Neil wonders what would have happened if Kent State had pounded the run early.

It's Episode 16 of Say Who, Say Pod, hosted by @dannyoneil and myself. We break down Washington's win over Kent State and other action around the Pac-12. Also, we're on Spotify: https://t.co/NeprVpSmHP And Apple: https://t.co/5ZSf85Z82i And many others! Rate and subscribe!

#13 Huskies drop first set, then come alive:

Home Opener, Home Victory Let's make tomorrow twice as nice with our first double-header! #PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/G7BEhOFzeL

Claire Hoffman finished with 14 kills. Madi Endsley (12) and sophomore Emoni Bush (10) got into double-digit kills as well:

The home opener went as planned for @UWVolleyball , using four sets to win its fourth game in a row Saturday night | via @EthanArles https://t.co/1jVefelBqa

The Huskies have won four Pac-12 titles under coach Keegan Cook, have made four consecutive Sweet 16s, qualified four times for the Elite Eight, and made a trip to the Final Four two seasons ago:

After last year’s title pursuits were cut down by Texas in the Sweet 16, it’s championship or bust for UW volleyball seniors this season. https://t.co/psl26G4Gog

Losing two superstars would have sent most teams into a rebuilding period, but not Washington. Men’s coach Alan Murray has a surplus of pieces that can fill the holes.

The women’s squad returns all five starters: