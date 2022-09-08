Thursday dots: Detours

Happy Thursday, here’s some dots!
- Christian Caple has 19 thoughts on the Huskies’ victory.
Last Saturday, @UW_Football’s receivers were outgained by one man: coach Shephard.— Ethan Kilbreath (@EthanArles) September 7, 2022
“Until the moment they get the ball in their hands, those are my yards. Once they get the ball, those are their yards. I had like 260 yards this past weekend. The wideouts only had 50-something.”
WNBA MVP voting breakdown:— Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) September 7, 2022
A'ja Wilson: 31 first-place votes
Breanna Stewart: 23 first-place votes
Top 5 by total points:
Wilson: 478
Stewie: 446
Kelsey Plum: 181
Alyssa Thomas: 94
Candace Parker 78
Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray also each received 1 first-place vote
NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK @ilijah_paul has been named the @UnitedCoaches National Player of the Week‼️— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 8, 2022
>> https://t.co/0lJ3ShkilO#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/u9nRQ0wIqm
Bro moment in the pile @IAmJM_ pic.twitter.com/FGYBcJetIu— AC (@Alexcook_2) September 6, 2022
Okay this rules:
Posse’ on DAWGway #NoLimits #PurpleReign #HuskyThrowbacks pic.twitter.com/OL8YViaN49— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 8, 2022
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
