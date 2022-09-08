 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday dots: Detours

And a Seattle music history tribute.

By Gabey Lucas
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 18 Arkansas State at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Thursday, here’s some dots!

Okay this rules:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...