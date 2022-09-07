 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All We Hear is Purple: A Breath of Fresh Air

Coach B joins us to discuss what stood out in the Dawgs week 1 win

By andrewberg7, Coach_B_808, and CollinOM
NCAA Football: Kent State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the first edition of weekly All We Hear is Purple for the 2022 Husky football season!

Just like the Dawgs we start the season off with a win, as the illustrious Coach B joins us to go over everything we saw in the 45-20 victory over Kent State, Kalen DeBoer’s first game as Husky head coach.

Andrew and Coach B talk:

  • What Michael Penix, Jr brought to the offense on his first night in purple
  • The Husky offensive line in pass protection
  • The Husky run game versus Kent State’s defense
  • What will we see from the UW defense and the secondary going forward?

Round the Pac-12:

  • Talking Oregon and Utah losses, along with Oregon St. and Arizona wins over Boise St. and SDSU.

Give it a listen:

Go Dawgs!!

