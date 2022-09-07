Wednesday Dots: Performance under Pressure

Great leaders inspire greatness in others (‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Season 1 Episode 1)

By giving Coach DeBoer the game ball last weekend, it seems the players think that he is a great leader that helped the players and the team to some great results.

Football Dots

The Game Notes for this weekend’s game against Portland State include some notes from UW’s first game:

21 players made their UW college debut

2 true freshmen played: Jayvon Parker and Jayvion Green

10 different players caught passes in the game

Before Michael Penix Jr. threw 4 TD’s against Kent State, the last time a UW QB had 4 or more TD passes in a game was when Jacob Eason had 4 against Utah on November 2, 2019. 4 TD passes in a game is tied for 7th in UW single game history.

8 players made their first career start for UW: Luciano, Kalepo, Rosengarten, Penix, Taulapapa, Bright, Tuputala, and Perryman

Michael Penix Jr. had the highest grade from PFF for his performance under pressure in the Kent State game.

Highest graded Quarterbacks under pressure from Week 1:



Michael Penix Jr: 93.2

Hunter Dekkers: 92.5

Caleb Williams: 92.1 pic.twitter.com/gOLohodiL9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 6, 2022

Roger Rosengarten had a great debut as this PFF grading would indicate.

Top-Rated @PFF Tackles



86.6—Jarrett Kingston, WSU

80.1—Blake Freeland, BYU

79.8—Walter Rouse, Stanford

77.3—Jacob Spomer, Fresno St

74.3—Myles Hinton, Stanford

72.3—Roger Rosengarten, UW — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) September 6, 2022

So did Corey Luciano.

Top-Rated @PFF Centers



79.7—Konner Gomness, WSU

73.8—Connor Pay, BYU

67.1—Corey Luciano, UW

66.6—Brett Neilon, USC

66.0—Duke Clemens, UCLA

65.8—Alex Forsyth, Oregon — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) September 6, 2022

Two of UW’s receivers also had high grades.

Top-Rated Week 1 @PFF Receivers



91.4—Jacob Cowing, Arizona

73.8—Rome Odunze, Washington

70.9—Jalen McMillan, Washington

70.4—Kazmeir Allen, UCLA

70.3—J.Michael Sturdivant, Cal — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) September 6, 2022

Two Dawgs with birthdays yesterday.

Happy birthday to our dawgs @william_nixonTD & Caleb Johnston pic.twitter.com/q2umXTncdi — Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 6, 2022

Kalen DeBoer mentioned among the top coaching performances of week 1.

Washington Athletics

UW sophomore forward Ilijah Paul was the Pac-12 Player of the Week (men’s soccer) and is mentioned as part of College Soccer News’ Men’s Team of the Week.

UW men’s soccer team beats South Florida 3-0

Coach Clark recognized for 150 wins as UW men’s soccer coach.

1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ wins in the Purple and Gold



Congratulations, Coach Clark❕#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/ARvy0KOqPY — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 7, 2022

UW women’s volleyball is set to start tomorrow.