Wednesday Dots: Performance under Pressure

Great leaders inspire greatness in others (‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Season 1 Episode 1)
By giving Coach DeBoer the game ball last weekend, it seems the players think that he is a great leader that helped the players and the team to some great results.
Football Dots
The Game Notes for this weekend’s game against Portland State include some notes from UW’s first game:
- 21 players made their UW college debut
- 2 true freshmen played: Jayvon Parker and Jayvion Green
- 10 different players caught passes in the game
- Before Michael Penix Jr. threw 4 TD’s against Kent State, the last time a UW QB had 4 or more TD passes in a game was when Jacob Eason had 4 against Utah on November 2, 2019. 4 TD passes in a game is tied for 7th in UW single game history.
- 8 players made their first career start for UW: Luciano, Kalepo, Rosengarten, Penix, Taulapapa, Bright, Tuputala, and Perryman
Michael Penix Jr. had the highest grade from PFF for his performance under pressure in the Kent State game.
Highest graded Quarterbacks under pressure from Week 1:— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 6, 2022
Michael Penix Jr: 93.2
Hunter Dekkers: 92.5
Caleb Williams: 92.1 pic.twitter.com/gOLohodiL9
Roger Rosengarten had a great debut as this PFF grading would indicate.
Top-Rated @PFF Tackles— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) September 6, 2022
86.6—Jarrett Kingston, WSU
80.1—Blake Freeland, BYU
79.8—Walter Rouse, Stanford
77.3—Jacob Spomer, Fresno St
74.3—Myles Hinton, Stanford
72.3—Roger Rosengarten, UW
So did Corey Luciano.
Top-Rated @PFF Centers— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) September 6, 2022
79.7—Konner Gomness, WSU
73.8—Connor Pay, BYU
67.1—Corey Luciano, UW
66.6—Brett Neilon, USC
66.0—Duke Clemens, UCLA
65.8—Alex Forsyth, Oregon
Two of UW’s receivers also had high grades.
Top-Rated Week 1 @PFF Receivers— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) September 6, 2022
91.4—Jacob Cowing, Arizona
73.8—Rome Odunze, Washington
70.9—Jalen McMillan, Washington
70.4—Kazmeir Allen, UCLA
70.3—J.Michael Sturdivant, Cal
- Michael Penix Jr. and Asa Turner were nominated for offensive and defensive players of the week in the Pac-12.
- Michael Penix Jr. was also mentioned as one of the top Transfer Portal performances of the week in this article.
- The Seattle Times UW Notebook looks at Michael Penix Jr., Dominque Hampton’s NFL ceiling, and an update on Jordan Perryman’s injury.
- More on Dominique Hampton from Dan Raley.
Two Dawgs with birthdays yesterday.
Happy birthday to our dawgs @william_nixonTD & Caleb Johnston pic.twitter.com/q2umXTncdi— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 6, 2022
- Kalen DeBoer mentioned among the top coaching performances of week 1.
Washington Athletics
- UW sophomore forward Ilijah Paul was the Pac-12 Player of the Week (men’s soccer) and is mentioned as part of College Soccer News’ Men’s Team of the Week.
- UW men’s soccer team beats South Florida 3-0
DAWGS WIN!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/7e1EX9A5r4— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 7, 2022
- Coach Clark recognized for 150 wins as UW men’s soccer coach.
1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ wins in the Purple and Gold— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 7, 2022
Congratulations, Coach Clark❕#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/ARvy0KOqPY
- UW women’s volleyball is set to start tomorrow.
It's almost (finally) here‼️@UWVolleyball's home opener is THIS THURSDAY vs. Northwestern at 7:30 p.m. in Alaska Airlines Arena. We'll see you there!#GoHuskies x #PointHuskies— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) September 6, 2022
