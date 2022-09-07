 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Performance under Pressure

Michael Penix Jr.’s performance against Kent State was noteworthy and the men’s soccer team gets a win and some honors.

By UWdadVanc
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Kent State at Washington Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Great leaders inspire greatness in others (‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Season 1 Episode 1)

By giving Coach DeBoer the game ball last weekend, it seems the players think that he is a great leader that helped the players and the team to some great results.

Football Dots

The Game Notes for this weekend’s game against Portland State include some notes from UW’s first game:

  • 21 players made their UW college debut
  • 2 true freshmen played: Jayvon Parker and Jayvion Green
  • 10 different players caught passes in the game
  • Before Michael Penix Jr. threw 4 TD’s against Kent State, the last time a UW QB had 4 or more TD passes in a game was when Jacob Eason had 4 against Utah on November 2, 2019. 4 TD passes in a game is tied for 7th in UW single game history.
  • 8 players made their first career start for UW: Luciano, Kalepo, Rosengarten, Penix, Taulapapa, Bright, Tuputala, and Perryman

Michael Penix Jr. had the highest grade from PFF for his performance under pressure in the Kent State game.

Roger Rosengarten had a great debut as this PFF grading would indicate.

So did Corey Luciano.

Two of UW’s receivers also had high grades.

Two Dawgs with birthdays yesterday.

Washington Athletics

  • Coach Clark recognized for 150 wins as UW men’s soccer coach.
  • UW women’s volleyball is set to start tomorrow.

