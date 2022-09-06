Football Dots
- Mike Vorel from the Seattle Times shares highlights from the Coach’s press conference on Monday.
- “This is only the Beginning”.... Much to celebrate after Kalen DeBoer’s first win as a Husky Head Coach but much more to accomplish.
Kalen DeBoer reflected on his journey to Husky Stadium before kickoff and after celebrating his successful UW debut.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 5, 2022
“There’s a lot that goes into it,” he said. “… This is only the beginning, right?”
From @mikevorel: https://t.co/KBmE4diMpT
- Full audio/quotes from Coach Kalen DeBoer, Ryan Grubb and William Inge during Monday’s Media Conference.
QUOTES/AUDIO: Here is everything @KalenDeBoer said, as well as @WilliamInge1 and @GrubbRyan ahead of @UW_Football's game this Saturday versus Portland State. Game time is 1 pm at Husky Stadium. @Dawgman247 #GoHuskies #PurpleReign #DawgPack #woof https://t.co/kzasXtAAmZ— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) September 5, 2022
- One of the bigger stories this week will be the health of Cornerback Jordan Perryman.
According to @UW_Football co-DC @WilliamInge1 Husky DB Jordan Perryman is day-to-day and they are planning on him being "fine"— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) September 5, 2022
- The Washington Huskies release a Depth Chart for Portland State.
UW's Portland State depth chart is out. Starting left tackle is listed as Jaxson Kirkland OR Troy Fautanu. Ja'Lynn Polk listed as a starting WR over Taj Davis. Jordan Perryman still listed as a starting cornerback. pic.twitter.com/tflLLBwjUM— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 5, 2022
- Dawgs of the Week were named including 3 standouts on the Scout Team:
#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/60zFLCsyO9— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 5, 2022
- The UW Marketing team really stepping up this year, well done.
Husky Game Week ✌️#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/5lfOMByeZI— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 6, 2022
- Let the Power Rankings shuffle begin. Jon Wilner releases his week 1 Power Rankings.
Arizona submitted the most impressive season-opening performance in the Pac-12., and we’re not sure it was even close given the state of the Wildcats’ program in recent years. https://t.co/xBmqHGSGA0— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 5, 2022
Soccer Dots
- Not a bad week for Men’s Soccer player Ilijah Paul.
✔️ First career goal— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 5, 2022
✔️ First career hat trick
✔️ Leads the conference in goals and points
Congratulations to @ilijah_paul for being named @pac12 Player of the Week‼️
>> https://t.co/m9vmZC5Pmi#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/2bpWJ9qEjb
