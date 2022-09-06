 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Only The Beginning

The Kalen DeBoer era starts with a bang with still more work to be done, as the Huskies head into week Two.

By Tom_Adamski
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Kent State at Washington

Football Dots

  • Mike Vorel from the Seattle Times shares highlights from the Coach’s press conference on Monday.
  • “This is only the Beginning”.... Much to celebrate after Kalen DeBoer’s first win as a Husky Head Coach but much more to accomplish.

  • Full audio/quotes from Coach Kalen DeBoer, Ryan Grubb and William Inge during Monday’s Media Conference.

  • One of the bigger stories this week will be the health of Cornerback Jordan Perryman.

  • Dawgs of the Week were named including 3 standouts on the Scout Team:
  • The UW Marketing team really stepping up this year, well done.

  • Let the Power Rankings shuffle begin. Jon Wilner releases his week 1 Power Rankings.

Soccer Dots

  • Not a bad week for Men’s Soccer player Ilijah Paul.

