Monday Dots: Flashes in the Pan

- For all the changes in the last year on Montlake, none was more significant that the hiring of Kalen Deboer. Mike Vorel focuses on Deboer’s state of mind before and after his successful debut. Deboer’s mindset fixates on the present rather than a specific outcome, which is reminiscent of a certain other Husky football coach of the last decade
- Another big change came in the form of the man lining up under center. Shane Lantz looked into Michael Penix’s UW debut, which went about as well as it could possibly go. The fast start for the signal caller has to be encouraging for the coaching staff who bet big on the transfer. .
- Jon Wilner looks across the Pac-12 for week one, which was full of mostly positive results. Of course, the highest-profile games did not end as well, especially Oregon’s drubbing at the hands of Georgia. I suppose most Husky fans won’t mind that ding in the conference’s reputation.
- The Huskies got the attention of at least one national writer. The Athletic’s Max Olson included the Deboer-Penix debut as one of his highlights from week one. Penix’s name recognition from his big wins at Indiana could draw eyeballs to the Northwest faster than a less known QB.
- Dawgman has postgame interview notes from some of the key players in the big win, including Penix, Wayne Taulapapa, and Asa Turner.
- Mike Martin from Real Dawg asks a question I have been asking myself- did the week one performance change expectations for the rest of the season?
- Ethan Kilbreath from UW’s Daily writes that the first conclusion we can draw about Satudray’s win is that UW football was fun again. Naturally, UW will hit speedbumps and play better opponents, but the entertainment factor is undeniable.
Last night @UW_Football opened their season with a decisive 45-20 victory over Kent State! This establishes an optimistic outlook for the remainder of the season under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.— Maddy Grassy (@maddygrassy) September 5, 2022
Shot for @thedaily @UWDailySports pic.twitter.com/ws232DmAOl
- mentality #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/C7iO1AU37B— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 5, 2022
Welcome to the Vibe Compass.— Matt Schwaerzler (@MattSchwaz) September 4, 2022
I will be putting each Pac-12 team on the grid based on their performance per week, which reflects where they're at as a team at this very moment.
No metrics, no statistics, just vibes.
Here is the compass from Week 1: pic.twitter.com/NN6kCfBTFV
