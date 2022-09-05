 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Flashes in the Pan

The World Reacts to Deboer Debut

By andrewberg7
  • For all the changes in the last year on Montlake, none was more significant that the hiring of Kalen Deboer. Mike Vorel focuses on Deboer’s state of mind before and after his successful debut. Deboer’s mindset fixates on the present rather than a specific outcome, which is reminiscent of a certain other Husky football coach of the last decade

  • Another big change came in the form of the man lining up under center. Shane Lantz looked into Michael Penix’s UW debut, which went about as well as it could possibly go. The fast start for the signal caller has to be encouraging for the coaching staff who bet big on the transfer. .

  • Jon Wilner looks across the Pac-12 for week one, which was full of mostly positive results. Of course, the highest-profile games did not end as well, especially Oregon’s drubbing at the hands of Georgia. I suppose most Husky fans won’t mind that ding in the conference’s reputation.

