Recruiting Roundup: Husky Commits Continue To Shine On The Field & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. I’m sure most of you are still elated at what we saw on offense yesterday (which was a huge improvement). After what we saw it should be easier for Husky coaches to recruit offense skill players in the 2023 and 2024 classes. On the field this last week several Husky commits continued to shine on the field.

3 Star Husky QB commit Lincoln Kienholz from TF Riggs HS, SD had another great showing on the field accounting for 279 yards and 3 touchdowns and 3 rushing touchdowns. Kienholz, who is rated as the 41st rated QB will likely make a jump in the rankings (when they are done again). After what I watched last night from our offense I could see Kienholz fitting in perfectly with his skill set.

3 star safety Diesel Gordon from Sequin HS, TX who committed to UW this summer, has also been having a strong season so far. When he committed Gordon was a little bit of a surprise commitment for fans, but Husky coaches loved the skill set they saw. Gordon is rated as the 97th best cornerback in the country but the Huskies are recruiting Gordon to their Husky position. In his last game, Gordon had a 99 yard pick six from his safety position.

In other news the Husky staff was able to get one of their top 2024 QB targets on campus. 3 star quarterback Austin Mack from Folsom HS, CA. Rated as the 40th best quarterback in the country, Mack is a bigger quarterback who has a skill set that would fit the Husky offense to a tee. Listed at 6’5” and around 200 pounds, Mack is a bigger wideout who holds offers from Stanford, Oregon, WSU and Arizona. Going forward Mack is a name to remember for the 2024 class.

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.