Football

Kirkland on the new staff: “It wasn’t a fluke the way they delivered their words and their demeanor, for sure.”

Jaxson Kirkland says his UW O-line is tougher than ever and ready to cut loose at all times.

https://t.co/3mmDoyOkSz — Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) September 29, 2022

Entering this UCLA match-up, Bainivalu has started 22 consecutive games stretching back to the 2019 Apple Cup against Washington State,

Every Pac-12 team that plays UCLA now is probably saying goodbye to the Rose Bowl as a regular-season venue. Henry Bainivalu has considered this. https://t.co/se9NTNbAqT — Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) September 29, 2022

Prior to a 31-24 win in the Rose Bowl in 2018, the Huskies had lost their previous eight games at UCLA:

Here are players to watch, keys to the game and @mikevorel's prediction for No. 15 Washington's road test at undefeated UCLA on Friday night. https://t.co/cElMFQtPjq — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 29, 2022

We’d love to see JP out there tonight:

Tune in and support DeathRow D tomorrow night at 730! ☔️☔️☔️#opendorse pic.twitter.com/WNw85Viyjo — Jordan Perryman (@masteerjaay) September 30, 2022

Game week content from Dawgman:

From The Daily:

Men’s Soccer

The Dawgs are ranked #2 in the country:

Kicking off its conference season with a win, @UW_MSoccer ends Thursday night up 2-0 over SDSU | via @RajanHans14 https://t.co/JJkPJ4RnxM — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 30, 2022

Women’s Soccer

In the 87th minute, Shae Holmes found her chance 30 feet from the goal. She slotted a freekick into the top left corner, putting the crowd into a frenzy:

In front of a packed student section, @UW_WSoccer captured a thrilling 3-2 victory | via @johnrudnicki02 https://t.co/jAnlHcVssx — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 30, 2022

Men’s Hoops

Hosting Auburn December 21st:

Retro Dot

A tie?

.