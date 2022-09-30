If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Football
Kirkland on the new staff: “It wasn’t a fluke the way they delivered their words and their demeanor, for sure.”
Jaxson Kirkland says his UW O-line is tougher than ever and ready to cut loose at all times.— Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) September 29, 2022
Entering this UCLA match-up, Bainivalu has started 22 consecutive games stretching back to the 2019 Apple Cup against Washington State,
Every Pac-12 team that plays UCLA now is probably saying goodbye to the Rose Bowl as a regular-season venue. Henry Bainivalu has considered this. https://t.co/se9NTNbAqT— Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) September 29, 2022
Prior to a 31-24 win in the Rose Bowl in 2018, the Huskies had lost their previous eight games at UCLA:
Here are players to watch, keys to the game and @mikevorel's prediction for No. 15 Washington's road test at undefeated UCLA on Friday night. https://t.co/cElMFQtPjq— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 29, 2022
We’d love to see JP out there tonight:
Tune in and support DeathRow D tomorrow night at 730! ☔️☔️☔️#opendorse pic.twitter.com/WNw85Viyjo— Jordan Perryman (@masteerjaay) September 30, 2022
Game week content from Dawgman:
- Dawgman Radio
- UCLA/UW “By the Numbers”
- JaMarcus Shephard on the UW Wide Receivers
- UCLA Game Preview
- Predictions
- How to Watch/Listen
From The Daily:
Men’s Soccer
The Dawgs are ranked #2 in the country:
Kicking off its conference season with a win, @UW_MSoccer ends Thursday night up 2-0 over SDSU | via @RajanHans14 https://t.co/JJkPJ4RnxM— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 30, 2022
.
Women’s Soccer
In the 87th minute, Shae Holmes found her chance 30 feet from the goal. She slotted a freekick into the top left corner, putting the crowd into a frenzy:
In front of a packed student section, @UW_WSoccer captured a thrilling 3-2 victory | via @johnrudnicki02 https://t.co/jAnlHcVssx— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 30, 2022
Straight from the free kick!— Washington Women's Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) September 30, 2022
Pac-12 Mountain
Men’s Hoops
Hosting Auburn December 21st:
Our full 2022-23 schedule Single-game tickets go on sale Oct. 10!— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) September 29, 2022
Day 1 of practice…✅#toughertogether pic.twitter.com/nfHdjF2283— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) September 30, 2022
Retro Dot
A tie?
